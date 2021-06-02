Pharmacogenomics Market Forecast 2024 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand, Cost Structure, And SWOT Analysis

The report provides an overview of the “Pharmacogenomics Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Pharmacogenomics Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Pharmacogenomics Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export.

The propelling factors for the growth of the pharmacogenomics market include the increased expenditure in R&D and an increase in the rate of adverse reactions, which has led to the higher adoption of pharmacogenomics in the global market. The increasing focus on precision medicine, along with the need to enhance drug safety and efficacy, is also further fuelling the growth of this market.

The increasing focus on precision medicine is expected to augment the pharmacogenomics market, as the goal of the precision medicine approach is to integrate genetic and environmental information of particular diseases and/or their responses to particular treatments. This is done to determine or assist in targeted drug therapies, as well as in treatment procedures to be adopted to minimize the side effects and improve results, which will require pharmacogenomics extensively. For instance, in the United States, in 2015, the government announced a new precision medicine initiative to accelerate progress toward individualized care that takes genetic variability into account for various chronic disorders.

Pharmacogenomics is also helpful in cancer treatment and has proved to improve the survival of patients, and at the same time, has found to reduce the unnecessary cost due to unresponsive treatment by patients. Hence, pharmacogenomics for cancer therapy has led to a number of important discoveries in the current cancer treatment, hence, driving the market growth during the forecast period.

The increasing expenditure in R&D and an increase in the rate of adverse reactions have led to the higher adoption of pharmacogenomics in the global market. Furthermore, there is a rapid increase in the number of research studies related to sequencing, especially next-generation sequencing, which is expected to increase the demand for pharmacogenomic tests in the future.

Scope of the Report

As per the scope of this report, pharmacogenomics is defined as the branch of biotechnology where genomic information is used to study the effect of drugs on an individual, thus, providing accurate insights in making clinical decisions and further determining the most effective way of treatment by varying the dosages of drugs. The field of pharmacogenomics is predicted to treat a wide range of health problems, including cardiovascular diseases, Alzheimer’a disease, cancer, HIV/AIDS, and asthma, in the near future.

