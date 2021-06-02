Pico Projector Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022

Description Pico projectors refer to handheld devices that can project images. It is also known as a handheld projector, mini beamer or mobile projector. It is mainly used with mobile phones, PDAs, and digital cameras. The handheld device must have enough storage capacity to handle the presentation software. The system comprises five main parts: the power source, the electronics, the light sources, the combiner optic, and in some cases, scanning micro-mirror devices. The concept of Pico projectors was introduced by Explay in 2003.

Market Dynamics

The factors that drive growth for the Pico Projector Market include the development of integrated technologies that can work with mobile phones. The technological advancements happening in the field of mobile technology and the reduction in selling prices of these devices is another growth driver for this market.

The limited number of features currently available in these devices and the stiff competition from substitute products is a major factor hindering the growth of this market. The market also throws up several opportunities because of the portable nature of these devices and the potential to be used anywhere.

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report:

https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10064479

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented in terms of the type, technology, components, application, type of model and geography.

In terms of the type, the market is classified into stand-alone and embedded projectors. Stand-alone projectors have all the features included as a single product. They are not dependent on other devices like a mobile phone or a digital camera. Embedded projectors are those projectors that is built-in with another system.

In terms of the technology used, the market is classified into Holographic Laser Projection, Liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS), Laser Beam Steering (LBS), Digital Light Processing (DLP).

In terms of the components used, they are classified into Lighting source, High brightness LEDs (HbLED), Light emitting diode (LED), and Red laser diodes.

In terms of the application, they are classified into Business & Education, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defence.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America is the dominating market in terms of market share as most of the companies that sell these projectors are based in the US. North America is followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include Greenlight Optics LLC, WowWee Group Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., Optoma Corp, Syndiant Inc., MicroVision Inc., Aiptek Inc., bTendo Ltd., Luminus Device Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp, 3M Co., Opus Microsystems Corp., Lemoptix SA, AAXA Technologies Inc, Acer Inc., Light Blue Optics Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Mezmeriz Inc., and Maradin Ltd.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Global Market segments

Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Global Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players Global Market Drivers, Restraints and OpportunitiesGlobal Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022Supply & Demand Value ChainGlobal Market – Current TrendsCompetition & Major CompaniesTechnology and R&D StatusPorters Five Force AnalysisStrategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players North America

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe