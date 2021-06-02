Pico Projector Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022
Description
Pico projectors refer to handheld devices that can project images. It is also known as a handheld projector, mini beamer or mobile projector. It is mainly used with mobile phones, PDAs, and digital cameras. The handheld device must have enough storage capacity to handle the presentation software. The system comprises five main parts: the power source, the electronics, the light sources, the combiner optic, and in some cases, scanning micro-mirror devices. The concept of Pico projectors was introduced by Explay in 2003.
The factors that drive growth for the Pico Projector Market include the development of integrated technologies that can work with mobile phones. The technological advancements happening in the field of mobile technology and the reduction in selling prices of these devices is another growth driver for this market.
The limited number of features currently available in these devices and the stiff competition from substitute products is a major factor hindering the growth of this market. The market also throws up several opportunities because of the portable nature of these devices and the potential to be used anywhere.
The market is segmented in terms of the type, technology, components, application, type of model and geography.
In terms of the technology used, the market is classified into Holographic Laser Projection, Liquid crystal on silicon (LCoS), Laser Beam Steering (LBS), Digital Light Processing (DLP).
In terms of the application, they are classified into Business & Education, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, and Aerospace & Defence.
North America is the dominating market in terms of market share as most of the companies that sell these projectors are based in the US. North America is followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to have the highest growth rate.
Some of the major players in the market include Greenlight Optics LLC, WowWee Group Ltd, Micron Technology Inc., Optoma Corp, Syndiant Inc., MicroVision Inc., Aiptek Inc., bTendo Ltd., Luminus Device Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Toshiba Corp, 3M Co., Opus Microsystems Corp., Lemoptix SA, AAXA Technologies Inc, Acer Inc., Light Blue Optics Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc., Mezmeriz Inc., and Maradin Ltd.
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage