Plastic Extrusion Machine Market 2019 Know The Future Opportunities & Current Trends With Top Trending Key Players – Bausano & Figli SpA, Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA, Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd., KraussMaffei Group

The global plastic extrusion machine market size was $6,057 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,244 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.8%. Plastic extrusion machines are mechanical systems designed to produce continuous profile extruded plastics products in mass volume. Market players provide plastic extrusion machines of various sizes, types, and variants to meet the requirements of customers. Manufacturing sectors such as automotive, packaging, healthcare, and others exhibit high demand for various types of plastic extrusion machines.

The global plastic extrusion machine industry experiences growth owing to the rapid rise in investment in the industrial sector and high demand for extruded plastics products in the packaging, construction, and healthcare sectors. In addition, the market experiences growth owing to rise in movement toward automated plastic processing and packaging to accelerate productivity and efficiency. In addition, major players are producing high-quality and high-performance plastic extrusion machines to ensure energy efficiency, thereby stimulating the growth of the market. For instance, Mitsuba Mfg. Co., Ltd. offers a variety of plastic extruders such as KMD32 type counter-rotating twin-screw extruder and four-layer resin profile extruder. Hence, augmented energy saving by use of high quality and high-performance plastic extrusion machines is estimated to drive the plastic extrusion machine market growth. However, high initial cost of equipment is one of the major challenges faced by the plastic extrusion machine industry. On the contrary, technological improvements are anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities for the players in the plastic extrusion machine market.

The key players profiled in this report include Bausano & Figli SpA, Costruzioni Meccaniche Luigi Bandera SpA, Kabra ExtrusionTechnik Ltd., KraussMaffei Group, Milacron Holdings Corp., Reifenh?user GmbH & Co. KG Maschinenfabrik, The Japan Steel Works, Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., UNION Officine Meccaniche SpA, and Windsor Machines Limited.

The global plastic extrusion machine market is segmented based on machine type, solution, process type, and region. Based on machine type, the market is divided into twin-screw and single screw. The twin-screw segment is anticipated to dominate the global plastic extrusion machine market throughout the study period in terms of value. Based on solution, the market is bifurcated into new sales and aftermarket. The new sales segment is anticipated to dominate the global plastic extrusion machine market throughout the study period. Based on process type, the market is divided into blown film extrusion, sheet/film extrusion, tubing extrusion, and others. In terms of revenue, the blown film extrusion type is estimated to hold a major share of the global plastic extrusion machine market throughout the study period.

Based on region, the global plastic extrusion machines market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa). Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period.

