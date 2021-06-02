Plastic Rigid IBC Market Competitive Dynamics, Key Players, Size, Global Outlook And Forecast To 2023

Summary

Global Plastic Rigid IBC Market Share, Challenges, Trends, Analysis, Sales, By Material (High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and Others), Capacity (Up to 500 liters, 500 to 1000 liters, 1000 to 1500 liters, 1500 to 2000 liters, and above 2000 liters), End Use (Industrial Chemicals, Petroleum & Lubricants, Food & Beverages, Paints Inks Dyes, Pharmaceuticals, and Others) — Forecast till 2023

Plastic Rigid IBC Market Synopsis

Market Research Future (MRFR)’s report asserts that the global plastic rigid IBC market is poised to thrive at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2018 to 2023. The rising need for transportation and storage in bulk is expected to drive the growth of the market in the years to come. Intermediate Bulk Container (IBC) is extensively used for the transportation of liquid substances such as chemicals, food ingredients, solvents, pharmaceutical products, etc. Thus, an upsurge in demand is expected across the review period.

IBCs are rigid and self-standing which enhances its integrity in the packaging industry. It is adopted as a reliable means for packaging across different domains owing to its key advantage of cost-benefit. Furthermore, the shift towards reusability and recycling is working in favor of the plastic rigid IBC market. The reusability factor is prognosticated to augment the global market over the next couple of years.

Request Free Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6897

Industrialization is one of the key factors responsible for the expansion of the plastic rigid IBC market. In addition, the booming growth of the end-user industries such as pharmaceuticals, food & beverage, industrial chemicals, etc. is expected to support the growth pattern of the market in the near future.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players of the plastic rigid IBC market profiled in this MRFR report are

Greif

(US)

Maschiopack GmbH (Germany)

Schutz Container Systems (US)

Bulk Handling Australia (Australia)

SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA (US)

ZIBO JIELIN PLASTIC PIPE MANUFACTURE CO.

LTD (China)

Snyder Industries, Inc. (US)

WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH & Co.KG (Germany)

Sintex Industries (India)

and Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc. (US).

Market Segmentation

By material, the global plastic rigid IBC industry has been segmented into High Density Polyethylene (HDPE), Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), Linear Low Density Polyethylene (LLDPE), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), and others. The High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) segment has been forecasted to attract a comparatively larger customer base owing to its cost-effectiveness and flexibility.

By capacity, the plastic rigid IBC market has been segmented into up to 500 liters, 500 to 1000 liters, 1000 to 1500 liters, 1500 to 2000 liters, and above 2000 liters. Among these, the 500 to 1000 liters segment is projected to gain the largest share of the market in the years to come. Furthermore, the segment is anticipated to strike a relatively higher CAGR over the assessment period.

By end-use, the global plastic rigid IBC market has been segmented into industrial chemicals, petroleum & lubricants, food & beverages, paints inks dyes, pharmaceuticals, and others. The food & beverages segment is anticipated to dominate the marketplace and scale the highest CAGR across the review period.

Regional Analysis

The global plastic rigid IBC market, by region, has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific is likely to exhibit exceptional rate rise in the growth curve owing to rapid industrialization being observed in the region. In addition, the economic development in conjunction with the expansion of end-user verticals in the region is poised to catalyze the plastic rigid IBC market. The region is also forecasted to strike a comparatively higher CAGR through the projection period. China, Japan, India, and Singapore are prognosticated to emerge as the major country-level markets of the region.

Competitive Dashboard

The prominent players of the plastic rigid IBC market profiled in this MRFR report are Greif, Inc. (US), Maschiopack GmbH (Germany), Schutz Container Systems (US), Bulk Handling Australia (Australia), SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA (US), ZIBO JIELIN PLASTIC PIPE MANUFACTURE CO., LTD (China), Snyder Industries, Inc. (US), WERIT Kunststoffwerke W. Schneider GmbH & Co.KG (Germany), Sintex Industries (India), and Hoover Ferguson Group, Inc. (US).

Industry News

In October 2018, Mauser Group, a major packaging company, has presented its latest barrier technology for Composite IBCs, MAUSER SkINliner™.

In June 2018, Greif, an American manufacturing company, has announced the launch of GCUBE® Shield which is an extension of its range of GCUBE intermediate bulk containers (IBCs).

Get Full Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/plastic-rigid-ibc-market-6897

Table Of Content

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

Continues…….

For Blog, click @ https://marketresearchglob.blogspot.com/2019/02/plastic-rigid-ibc-market-business.html

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312