Power Electronics Market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.9% from 2016-2022 | Key Players – Infineon Technologies, Mitsubishi Electric, Toshiba, ABB

Power electronics is a circuitry device that transfers power from a source to a load in an efficient, compact, and robust manner to ensure convenient utilization. This device is used to control the conversion of electric power from one form to another using diodes, transistors, and thyristors. Operations at high voltage or high current can be efficiently executed by utilizing power electronics devices, as they deliver faster switching rate at higher efficiency. In addition, power electronics control both unidirectional as well as bidirectional flow of energy, depending upon the usage, and the regenerated energy can be sent back to the utility.

Power electronics has gained popularity among various applications, such as energy control systems, high voltage direct current (HVDC), motor drives, industry systems, inverters, and consumer electronics, owing to its high efficiency, low power consumption, and improved durability. Moreover, it supports high input impedance and improved parallel current sharing, which increases its adoption in the industry. However, performance issues associated with the use of power electronics, such as current leakage and breakdown, hamper the market growth. Government initiatives to establish HVDC and smart grid and increase in demand for IGBT and MOSFET are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for growth in the future.

Power Electronics Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Toshiba Corporation, ABB Group, STMicroelectronics, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, Texas Instruments, Inc.

Power Electronics Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter's Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Power Electronics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA.

Power Electronics Market Segment by Type: Power IC, Power Module, and Power Discrete.

Power Electronics Market Segment by Applications: Consumer Electronics, Energy & Power, Industrial System, Inverter & UPS, Automotive.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by Device: Power Diode, MOSFET, BJT, IGBT, and Thyristor.

POTENTIAL BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

Comprehensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the global power electronics market is provided in the report.

The report provides a competitive scenario of the market along with growth trends, structure, driving factors, scope, opportunities, and challenges.

The report includes a detailed analysis of the key segments to provide insights on the market dynamics.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potential of buyers and suppliers as well as provides insights on the competitive structure of the market to devise effective growth strategies and facilitate better decision-making.

Value chain analysis provides key inputs on the role of stakeholders involved at various stages of the value chain.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Power Electronics MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Power Electronics MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Power Electronics MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

