Pressure Relief Mattress Market Expected to Grow by Advantages of Foam Mattress & Projected to Thrive at a Notable CAGR

The global pressure relief mattress market is segmented into product type such as water pressure relief mattress, foam mattress, gel mattress, combination field mattress, air pressure relief mattress and others. Further, affordable price and high comfort are two major beneficial advantages of foam mattress which are fostering the demand for foam mattress such as memory foam mattress. Furthermore, some other advantages of foam mattress such as good durability, easy care and better flexibility are also responsible for growth of this segment.

Global pressure relief mattress market is projected to thrive at a notable CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global pressure relief mattress market is expected to reach at USD 2.2 Billion by the end of 2024. Further, rapid emergence of new hospitals across the globe is fuelling the demand for pressure relief mattress for patient care. Likely, increasing prevalence of diseases such as skin ulcer is also a key reason which is intensifying the demand for Pressure Relief Mattress globally.

The homecare segment by end user is likely to amplify in upcoming years owing to a number of factors such as rising geriatric population and high occurrence of pressure ulcer across the globe. Moreover, increasing number of population who are suffering from skin diseases is estimated to escalate the demand for pressure relief mattress for homecare. Additionally, swelled healthcare expenditure in high economy countries is also propelling the growth of global pressure relief mattress market.

Enhancements in Healthcare Infrastructure

Over the past few years, high occurrence of diseases across the globe has been fuelling the need for hospitals and to enhance the infrastructure to offer better care to the patients. Further, increased health care expenditure and rising adoption of pressure relief mattress in hospitals are likely to be the major factors behind the growth of global pressure relief mattress market.

Growing Number of Bed-Bound Patients

There is a very high chance for skin ulcer in bed bound patients or those who are unable to shift their body positions. Thus rising prevalence of diseases and growing geriatric population are escalating the demand for pressure relief mattress.

Although, low personal healthcare expenditure in low economic countries is likely to obstruct the growth of global pressure relief mattress market in upcoming years.

The report titled “Pressure Relief Mattress Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global pressure relief mattress market in terms of market segmentation by type, by product type, by end user, by condition and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global pressure relief mattress market which includes company profiling of Talley Group Ltd., Azrohuntle AG, Innova Care Concept, Covidien PLC, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., InvaCare Corp., Stryker Corp., Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., NRS Health Care, and wissner-bosserhoff GmbH. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global pressure relief mattress market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

