PV Charging Station Market 2019-2025: Technology, Future Trends, Top Key Players- EDF Energies, DIF, Solairedirect, Lightsource, Foresight and more…

An electric vehicle charging station is an element in an infrastructure that supplies electric energy for the recharging of electric vehicles, such as plug-in electric vehicles, including electric cars, neighborhood electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids. Energy-saving and new energy vehicles embody the future development direction of cars and have become the commanding heights for new economic growth engines and strategic adjustment of the PV charging station market.
This report focuses on the global PV Charging Station status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the PV Charging Station development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
EDF Energies
DIF
Solairedirect
Lightsource
Foresight Group
NRG Energy
Sempra Energy
Marubeni Power
Mitsui
Eurus Energy
Mahagenco
TaTa Power
Enerparc
Rete Rinnovabile
Enel Green Power
VEI Green
Antin
T-Solar
FSL
Abengoa
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Grid PV Power Station
Off Grid PV Power Station
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential Charging
Public Charging
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global PV Charging Station status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the PV Charging Station development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
