Rapid Industrialization to Boost Diagnostic Biomarker Market Growth by 2025

Biomarkers have its property and the biological functions or molecules that are detected in various vitals of the body such as blood and other fluids. Further, they are then measured in those parts. They may indicate either normal or diseased processes in the body. Biomarkers are used in various purposes such as disease diagnosis, prognosis, prediction and assessment of treatment response. The diagnostic biomarkers have early inferences for detection of Patent Ductus Arteriosus (PDA). Predictive markers provides personalize treatment regimens and prognostic markers predict patient survival and recurrence patterns. Biomarkers are used for clinical diagnostics for detecting multiple diseases, for instance, creatinine for diagnosing renal insufficiency, troponin level for diagnosing myocardial infarction and amylase for pancreatitis.

Biomarkers provides an approach in understanding the dynamics of neurological disease with contribution in applications of analytical epidemiology and clinical trials. Diagnostic biomarkers can extend the base of information of the underlying pathology of a disease along with providing means for homogeneous classification of a disease possible factors that are risk for the body. Biomarkers are vital agents that can provide the information about the disease starting with the initiation of the disease till its terminal stage. The requirement for the perfect diagnosis is the careful assessment of the validity of biomarkers with respect to the stage of any disease. Furthermore, causes varies from individual to laboratory.

Revenue growth in the diagnostic biomarker is expected to gain traction in the near future as they are dependent on the prevalence of diseases such as cancer and other cardiac problems. Significant growth the sector of molecular biology and advancements in various laboratory techniques is expected to support the diagnostic biomarker market over the forecast period. The advancement in the technology and rise in adoption rate of the biomarkers in diagnosis has expanded the feasibility of the use of biomarkers in diagnosis of various disorders such as genetic, cardiac, cancer and other immunological diseases. Also, for clinical investigators the biomarkers can be a dynamic and powerful tool to analyze the spectrum of neurological disease.

Global diagnostic biomarker market is segmented on the basis of product type, application and end-user

Segmentation by product type S100 MART-1 gp100 HMB45 AFP BCR-ABL Others

Segmentation by application Risk assessment Molecular diagnostics Drug discovery & development Forensic applications



Segmentation by end-user Hospitals Cancer research institutes Diagnostic Labs



Diagnostic biomarkers can be effective for veterinary purpose in canine pyometra and sepsis where the cytokines are used as diagnostic biomarkers. In both human and animals the incidence, severity and mortality rates under sepsis is significantly on the rise. Various experiments have been conducted to extract the best use of the biomarkers in diagnosis. Current experimental models of sepsis provide promising results although they are not able to reflect actual scenario in terms of clinical outcomes of sepsis syndrome. However, the study supports the use of diagnostic biomarkers but the main problem in sepsis is the weakness of the clinical diagnostic criteria. Numerous biological molecules are being tested for the ability to know the onset of sepsis and distinguish between sterile and infection-caused inflammation However, none of the evaluated biomarkers can be applied for routine clinical use in diagnosis of sepsis. The above fact is expected to somehow impede the growth for diagnostic biomarker market in the near future.

However, there are some more factors that impede the market such as the availability of the resources and limited studies related to the diagnostic biomarkers. Factors such as specificity of the disease, complications during the assessment of the technique is expected to resist the growth for diagnostic biomarker market.

By region, diagnostic biomarker market is segmented into five regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global diagnostic biomarker market due to extensive use of the technology in research and development process followed by Western Europe and Japan in Asia Pacific region. However, growth in other Asian regions is projected to grow with an increase in demand for research process due to the more prevalence of cardiac disorders and cancer.

Some of the player in the near infrared spectroscopy devices market are Biocrates Life Sciences AG, Augurex Life Sciences Corp., Biomedical Corp., Target Discovery, Banyan Biomarkers, Inc., Astute Medical, Inc., Axela Inc.

