Reclaimed Rubber Market 2019– Premium Insight, Industry Trends, Competitive News Feed Analysis, Company Usability Profiles, Market Sizing & Forecasts to 2023

Reclaimed Rubber Market Segmentation:

Reclaimed Rubber Market is segmented based on type, applications, and region.

On the basis of the type, the reclaimed rubber market is divided into the whole tire reclaim (WTR), butyl reclaims, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), drab & colored, and others.

Based on the application, the global reclaimed rubber market is segmented into tire and non-tire.

The tire application is further segmented into inner liner, inner tubes, tire sidewalls, tire plies, and tire treads & retreads.

The non-tire application is further segmented into conveyor belts, molded goods, adhesives, footwear, matting, profiles, and roofing.

Geographically, the market is divided into five key regions namely Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Get Free Sample Request @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5837

Market Overview:

Reclaimed rubber is manufactured by recycling natural and butyl rubber tubes. It is categorized into whole tire reclaim (WTR), butyl reclaims, ethylene propylene diene monomer (EPDM), and others. WTR is produced using natural tubes and is the most widely used rubber due to its suitability for a variety of natural products. It is increasingly used in the manufacturing of tread tires, conveyor belts, hot melt adhesive, automotive components, and footwear because of less power consumption, high durability, and vulcanizing properties. The automotive industry largely consumes EPDM for door & window stripping and car seats. Reclaimed rubber is used in tire and non-tire applications. In tire applications, the product is majorly used in the tire treads and retreads due to reducing shrinkage and good aging. Growing automotive and aerospace industries are driving the market growth for tire manufacturing. In non-tire applications, the product use is largely used in footwear and matting owing to change trends and increased spending by the consumers.

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is the leading region in the reclaimed rubber market as a result of increasing production of automobiles coupled with growing population and improving living standard. The rise in the production of hybrid and electric cars is driving the market growth further.

North America and Europe are growing substantially owing to rising innovations in the manufacturing of aircraft and automobiles. This is concerning the recycling standards and regulatory intervention by the governments to reduce landfill and environment pollution.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players in the global reclaimed rubber market are Fishfa Rubbers Ltd (Gujarat), GRP LTD (Mumbai), Rolex Reclaim Pvt. Ltd. (Gujarat), Sun Exim (India), Swani Rubber Industries (India), HUXAR (India), Minar Reclamation Pvt. Ltd. (India), Miracle Rubbers (India), Genan (Denmark), MICHELIN (France), Revlon Rubbers Private Limited (India), and High Tech Reclaim Pvt. Ltd.(India).

Access Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/reclaimed-rubber-market-5837

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary 2 Scope Of The Report 3 Market Research Methodology 4 Market Landscape 5 Industry Overview Of Global Reclaimed Rubber Market 6 Market Trends Global Reclaimed Rubber Market By Type Global Reclaimed Rubber Market By Application Global Reclaimed Rubber Market By Region Company Landscape Company Profiles Conclusion

LIST OF TABLES:

Table 1 World Population By Major Regions (2016 To 2030)

Table 2 Global Reclaimed Rubber Market: By Region, 2017-2023

Table 3 North America Global Reclaimed Rubber Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 4 Europe Global Reclaimed Rubber Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 5 Asia-Pacific Global Reclaimed Rubber Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 7 Middle East & Africa Global Reclaimed Rubber Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 6 Latin America Global Reclaimed Rubber Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 8 Global Reclaimed Rubber By Types Market: By Regions, 2017-2023

Table 9 North America Global Reclaimed Rubber Market By Types Market: By Country, 2017-2023

Table 10 Europe Global Reclaimed Rubber Market By Types Market: By Country, 2017-2023

LIST OF FIGURES:

FIGURE 1 Global Reclaimed Rubber Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Reclaimed Rubber Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Reclaimed Rubber Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Reclaimed Rubber Market In 2016, By Country (In %)

FIGURE 6 Global Reclaimed Rubber Market, 2017-2023,

FIGURE 7 Sub Segments Of Type

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]