Refining Catalysts Market 2019 Driving Factors, Industry Analysis, Investment Feasibility and Trends, Outlook -2024
The report provides an overview of the "Refining Catalysts Market" industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Refining Catalysts Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The market for refining catalysts is expected to register a CAGR of 3.17% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the increasing investment in refineries and the accelerating demand for higher octane fuel. However, the volatility in precious metal prices is expected to hinder the market growth.
– By ingredient, the zeolites segment accounted for the largest market share (52.39%) in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the fact that it is used in almost all types of refining units with major consumption in fluidized catalytic cracking units.
– The shifting focus toward nanocatalysts is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.
– Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.
The Refining Catalysts Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market.
Key Market Trends
Fluid Catalytic Cracking (FCC) Catalysts to Dominate the Market
– The fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) process plays a crucial role in refineries while producing lighter products from crude oil.
– FCC unit helps in converting a variety of feed types, such as cracked gas oil, gas oil, deasphalted gas oils, vacuum/atmospheric resins, and others, into lighter and high-value products, such as diesel oil, jet fuel, LPG, kerosene, and gasoline.
– Today, there are more than 500 FCC units in the world. Around 35% of the total gasoline and 50% of the total transportation fuel is produced through FCC processing.
– In the FCC unit, the feedstock is heated at high temperature and moderate pressure. Along with this, the feedstock is brought in contact with a catalyst which helps to break the long-chain molecules of the high-boiling hydrocarbon liquids into small molecules, which are further collected in the form of vapors.
– In the FCC process, the catalysts are used in the form of fine powders. Previously, catalysts, such as amorphous silica-alumina were used for cracking vacuum gas oils in the FCC unit.
– Owing to the aforementioned factors, FCC catalysts are of great importance in propelling the market demand for refining catalysts in the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
– In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in the market for refining catalysts with almost half of the global share and is also expected to be the fastest growing market.
– China is the major market holder and accounted for more than 40% share of the region. China’s refinery capacity is about 14177 thousand barrels per day which constitute 14.6% of the world’s refining capacity.
– Additionally, one of the top oil refiners in India, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd announced its plan to invest INR 1.8 trillion along with the expansion of Barauni and Gujarat refineries in order to expand the refining capacity in the country in the coming five years.
– Furthermore, Rotary Engineering Ltd, Singapore has signed a contract with Emirates National Oil Co. (ENOC) of Dubai which amounts to USD 1 billion. Rotary Engineering will make 12 storage tanks refinery which will store the increased production of jet fuel, naphtha, and gasoline blendstocks.
– Such investments are expected to boost the market for refining catalysts in the region during the forecast period.
– The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in the expansion of the refining catalysts market.
Detailed Table of Content of Global Refining Catalysts Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Refining Catalysts Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Refining Catalysts Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Refining Catalysts Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Refining Catalysts Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Refining Catalysts Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Refining Catalysts Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 145
