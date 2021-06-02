Research report explores the LED Phosphor Market tremendous growth in near future during 2019 – 2026
There is an increased demand for the LED lighting technology as it provides higher color rendering index and efficiency for existing lighting system. These features are the major driving forces to adopt LED lighting technology over conventional lightning systems such as florescent light sources. Due to demand for LED lightning, there is a growing demand for LED Phosphor, as it used to manufacture the LED lights. Phosphor is used to for the production of “white LEDs” to manufacturer LCD backlighting units. Global general lighting market is expected to generate revenue of $2.77 billion by 2017. Solid-state lighting is the key segment in which the LED Phosphor is largely adopted. Due to the rising demand for “Warmer” white shades by the consumers, the residential segment would be major adoptions in the future.
European regions are implementing some policies that are motivating end-users to adopt higher efficiency lighting products. The current LED Lighting is the only cost efficient and a better alternative lighting source that is existing. It is expected that Adoption of LED Phosphor will increase in the manufacturing of LED lighting sources. To manufacture energy efficient lighting source, the manufactures must use phosphor, and the usage of phosphor would bring a marked difference in the final output of LED lights.
Phosphor material is expected to face stiff competition by Quantum Dots, as they have the ability to tune precisely with required light colors; therefore, it is expected that manufactures would use adopt quantum dots to manufacture LED lights. Quantum Dots are expected capture solid-state lighting sector in long term. This aspect of Quantum dots and its usage would act as a restraint for the LED phosphors market.
Key companies profiled in this report are Avago Technologies, Citizen Electronics Co. Ltd., Epistar Corporation, Everlight Electronics CO. Ltd., General Electric Company, Edison Opto Corporation, Universal Display Corporation, Osram Sylvania Inc, Electric Co. Ltd., and Philips Lumileds Lighting.
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
BY TECHNOLOGY
- Direct Contact
- Remote Phosphor
- Thin Film
- Modular Light Engine
- Package Free
- ELC
BY APPLICATIONS
- Automotive Phones
- Portable PC’s
- LCD TV
- Lighting
BY GEOGRAPHY
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- RoW
