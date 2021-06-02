Rice Protein Market expects to surpass 20 kilo tons by 2024

Rice Protein Market is set to exceed USD 115 million by 2024; according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Strong application outlook in cosmetic, food and pharmaceutical industries should stimulate rice protein market size. Growing consumer awareness pertaining to consumption of nutritious food ingredients along with increased spending power of consumers should positively influence industrial growth.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1980

Favorable regulations by FDA across wide range of applications coupled with product acceptance among consumers should propel industry growth. Food manufacturers are complying with standards to produce anti-allergic and gluten free products, as consumers are strongly emphasizing on healthier lifestyle.

Inorganic rice protein market size may register gains close to 5% by 2024. Strong application outlook in cosmetic, pharmaceutical, food & beverages and animal feed industries will complement industry growth. Rice protein ingredients enhance the flavor, taste, and texture of food ingredients, thus promoting product demand in food sector.

Brown and white rice are the prominent raw materials which are converted to high protein flour through alpha-amylase enzyme. This manufacturing process increases the protein content by decreasing the starch content of the broken milled rice. Complex production process leads to increase in manufacturing cost, which may hamper market price trend and pose threat to industry profitability.

U.S. organic rice protein hydrolysate market size may exceed USD 1.5 million up to 2024. Superior characteristics such as non-allergenic, good solubility in water and easy digestibility results into higher product demand. Increase in usage of hydrolysates in sports nutrition, infant food and weight management may enhance industry growth in this region.

Organic rice protein market size from dairy alternatives application may reach to 8.5% within projected timeframe. It is lactose, gluten & dairy free and hypoallergenic, supporting a healthy diet. Health benefits associated with dairy alternatives such as increase in lean body mass, decrease in fat mass and skeletal muscle hypertrophy, stimulates market growth.

Germany inorganic rice protein market size should witness growth at over 4% by 2024. Favorable government regulations regarding allergen and gluten free products may have positive influence on product market size. New product launch accompanied with strong investment in R&D activities may propel product demand.

Organic rice protein isolates market size is poised to exceed USD 35 million in sales up to 2024. It is treated with enzymes and is used as a beverage mix or as an ingredient in health shakes or smoothies. Growing vegan population along with rise in vegetarian diet excluding meat, dairy products or any other animal based products may stimulate product growth.

Inquiry of this Report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1980

Inorganic rice protein market size from animal feed applications may account for over 5% within foreseeable timeframe. It contains added vitamins, high protein content and above average amino acid, thus enhancing anti-virus activity, food calling activity and developing activity of animals. It is used as substitute for expensive di-calcium phosphate and soybean meal for animals.

Global rice protein market share is competitive and moderately consolidated. Axiom Foods, RiceBran Technologies, Shafi Gluco Chem, Nutribiotic, AIDP, Inc., and Golden Grain Group are some of the manufacturers operating in market. Companies are investing heavily in R&D operations to improve existing products and launch new products, thereby enhancing industry growth.