Security Appliances Market Leading Companies | Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, Symantec, Juniper, Intel Security, Fortinet, Huawei, Check Point, Blue Coat

Security appliances include a wide range of tools and techniques interconnected to information security and operational technology security. Moreover, security appliances use web filtering, advanced threat protection, and legacy malware protection to secure users from Internet-borne threats and to help enterprises impose internet policy compliance.

Security appliances include devices which can be used in various applications such as intrusion detection and prevention, antivirus, unified threat management, VPN (Virtual Private Networking) and firewall & content management in a single device at a low cost.

Several organizations have started adopting security appliances that adopt cloud-based security solutions to simplify the storage of data, as cloud provides remote server access on the internet, which enables access to unlimited computing power. In addition, the adoption of cloud-based solutions enables organizations to combine additional infrastructure technologies such as software-defined parameters to create robust and highly secure platforms. Firewall and Unified threat management continue to be the robust areas of growth, as these products offer advanced security features leveraging and offering cloud protection solutions.

Security Appliances Market: Market Dynamics

Increasing demand for cloud-based security solutions and stringent government regulations are the factors contributing to the growth of security appliances market.

Connectivity and data breach on security appliances is expected to hamper the growth of security appliances market.

Increasing cybercrime activities and rising bring-your-own-device implementation is expected to create opportunities for Security Appliances market, in the coming years.

Global Security Appliances Market: Market Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

Security Appliances market can be segmented by applications, end-user, industry, and region.

Segmentation by applications in Security Appliances market:

Unified Threat Management

Firewall & Content Management

Intrusion Detection and Prevention

Virtual Private Network

Other System

Segmentation by end-user in Security Appliances market:

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprise

Segmentation by industry in Security Appliances market:

BFSI

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

Global Security Appliances Market: Competition Landscape

Few prominent players in security appliances market include Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, McAfee, Symantec, Juniper, Intel Security, Fortinet, Huawei, Check Point, Blue Coat etc.

Security Appliances Market: Regional Outlook

North America is estimated to lead the security appliances market owing to technologically advancement in infrastructure. Europe is expected to account for rapid growth driven by rising demand for security appliances in UK and Germany. Asia Pacific is projected to capture industry share due to rising usage in China over the forecast period. Latin America and MEA are expected to contribute in the forecast period.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on: