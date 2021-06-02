Silicon Carbide Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles report to 2019
Silicon carbide (SiC) is a chemical compound of silicon and carbon and it is also known as carborundum. It is projected that SiC has the potential to displace other silicon-based transistors and semiconductors; therefore, it is expected to have high revenue share. The key factors driving the SiC market growth is that it can decrease the size of semiconductors and reduce the power system loss by 50%.
However, the cost of SiC material ranges from $800 to $2,000 per ton, which is very costly as compared to other materials used for manufacturing semiconductor. Therefore, the high cost of these semiconductors is a major restraint for the growth of the market. Material defects and packaging issues are some of the other challenges for the market growth. Researches that are being conducted to overcome these challenges have been slow-moving. However, key players are seeking collaborations to increase investments in the SiC based electronic goods.
Some of the key companies profiled in this report are AGSCO Corporation, Entegris Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., ESK-SIC GmbH, Grindwell Norton Ltd., Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH, The Dow Chemical Company, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Company Ltd., Timcal Ltd., and Snam Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.
Key Market Segments:
By Product
- Black SiC
- Green SiC
- Others
By Device
- SiC Discrete Devices
- SiC MOSFET
- SiC Diode
- SiC Module
- Thyristors
- Others
- SiC Bare Die
By Crystal Structure
- Zinc Blende (3C-SIC)
- Wurtzite (4H-SIC)
- Wurtzite (6H-SIC)
- Rhombohedral (15R-SIC)
By Application
- Power Grid Device
- RF Device & Cellular Base Station
- High-Voltage, Direct Current (HVCD)
- Flexible Ac Transmission Systems (FACTS)
- Lighting Control
- Power Supply and Inverter
- Flame Detector
- Industrial Motor Drive
- EV Motor Drive
- Electronic Combat System
- Solar Energy
- Wind Energy
- Others
By End-Use Vertical
- Energy & Power
- Automotive
- Power Electronics & Telecommunication
- Defense
- Others
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- Spain
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
