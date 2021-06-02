Silicon Carbide Market Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles report to 2019

Silicon carbide (SiC) is a chemical compound of silicon and carbon and it is also known as carborundum. It is projected that SiC has the potential to displace other silicon-based transistors and semiconductors; therefore, it is expected to have high revenue share. The key factors driving the SiC market growth is that it can decrease the size of semiconductors and reduce the power system loss by 50%.

Download the Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/171?utm_source=Satpr&utm_medium=Niranjan

However, the cost of SiC material ranges from $800 to $2,000 per ton, which is very costly as compared to other materials used for manufacturing semiconductor. Therefore, the high cost of these semiconductors is a major restraint for the growth of the market. Material defects and packaging issues are some of the other challenges for the market growth. Researches that are being conducted to overcome these challenges have been slow-moving. However, key players are seeking collaborations to increase investments in the SiC based electronic goods.

Some of the key companies profiled in this report are AGSCO Corporation, Entegris Inc., Carborundum Universal Ltd., ESK-SIC GmbH, Grindwell Norton Ltd., Saint-Gobain Ceramics Materials GmbH, The Dow Chemical Company, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Company Ltd., Timcal Ltd., and Snam Abrasives Pvt. Ltd.

Key Market Segments:

By Product

Black SiC

Green SiC

Others

By Device

SiC Discrete Devices SiC MOSFET SiC Diode SiC Module Thyristors Others

SiC Bare Die

For Purchase Inquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/171?utm_source=Satpr&utm_medium=Niranjan

By Crystal Structure

Zinc Blende (3C-SIC)

Wurtzite (4H-SIC)

Wurtzite (6H-SIC)

Rhombohedral (15R-SIC)

By Application

Power Grid Device

RF Device & Cellular Base Station

High-Voltage, Direct Current (HVCD)

Flexible Ac Transmission Systems (FACTS)

Lighting Control

Power Supply and Inverter

Flame Detector

Industrial Motor Drive

EV Motor Drive

Flame Detector

Electronic Combat System

Solar Energy

Wind Energy

Others

By End-Use Vertical

Energy & Power

Automotive

Power Electronics & Telecommunication

Defense

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK Spain France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Australia South Korea Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Players