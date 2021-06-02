Skateboard Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2018-2025

Global Skateboard Market to reach USD 87 billion by 2025.

Global Skateboard Market valued approximately USD 61.5 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand for ecofriendly products, increasing interest in different sport activities and escalating popularity of the sport skateboarding are the major driving factors that contributes to increasing demand of skateboard. The growing awareness of the sport will also exert a positive influence on the growth of the market over the next coming years. The major restraining factors of global skate board market is risk of injuries associated with skateboarding.

A skateboard is a type of sports equipment used principally for the sport of skateboarding. It usually comprises of a specially designed Maplewood board combined with a polyurethane coating. This coating is used for stronger durability and making smoother slides. There are various benefits of skateboard such as it helps in burning calories and staying in great physical shape, it also provides flexibility to the individual’s body, it also helps in stress relieving and it is a major source of fun and quality time. The major opportunity in global skateboard market is availability of specialized products.

The regional analysis of Global Skateboard Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the largest supplier of skateboard with a production market nearly 28% in 2016. China, in the Asia-Pacific region is the second largest supplier of skateboard nearly 26% in 2016. North America has also the largest share in the consumption of skateboard in 2016 which was nearly 32% and the Europe was second largest share in the consumption of skateboard in 2016 which was nearly 28%. Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Types:

Cruiser Boards

Park boards

Long boards

others

By End User:

Adults

Teenagers

Kids

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 t2025

The industry is seeming tbe fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include, SK8 Factory, Absolute board, Element skateboards, Artprint, Boiling Point, Krown Skateboard, Carver Skateboard, Alien workshop, Control skateboard, Skate One, ZerSkateboards, Razor, Plan B, Almost skateboards and son. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Skateboard Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors