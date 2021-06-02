Slip Additives Market 2019 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2025

Slip Additives Market 2019 Industry report incorporates Slip Additives Industry Volume, piece of the overall industry showcase Trends, Size, Share, classifications, applications and Cost Structure, Slip Additives Growth angles, an extensive variety of user, Utilization proportion, supply and request investigation

Slip Additives Market 2019 Industry Research Report

Market Overview:

The global slip additives market has been segmented based on type, carrier resin, application, and region.

Based on type, the global slip additives market has been divided into fatty amides and waxes and polysiloxanes. The fatty amides segment has been further segregated into erucamide, oleamide, stearamide, and behenamide. It is expected to be the largest slip additives market, by type, during the forecast period owing to the widespread use of these organic slip additives in packaging applications. The versatility and environmentally friendly nature of fatty amides is expected to further drive product demand.

By carrier resin, the global slip additives market has been classified as LDPE, LLDPE, HDPE, and PP. The choice of carrier resin depends entirely on the crystallinity and morphology of the polymer or polyolefin surface. LLDPE offers flexibility, toughness, and excellent transparency to the surface. It also offers lower COF to the surface of packaging films. These factors are expected to result in the segment showcasing remarkable growth during the forecast period.

The global slip additives market has been segmented, based on application, into packaging and non-packaging. The packing application segment is expected to be the larger market for slip additives. Moreover, it is projected to grow at a higher rate owing to the growing demand in food & beverage, consumer goods, electrical appliances, automotive applications, among others. This growth in demand for packaging can be attributed to the increasing awareness of safe packaging.

Regional Analysis:

The market in Asia-Pacific is expected to the largest and fastest-growing slip additives market during the forecast period owing to rapid industrialization and the growth of the food & beverage industry in the region. The North American and European markets are expected to grow at significant rates in the coming years owing to the growing demand for organic slip agents in the consumer goods and healthcare industries. Moreover, rapid industrialization in Latin America has resulted in the rising demand for slip additives. Hence, the regional market is projected to showcase steady growth in the near future. However, the market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a slow rate during the forecast period.

