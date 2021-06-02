Smart Water Meter Market Size, Segmentation, Revenue Status and Forecast 2018 to 2025 Key Players: ARAD Group, DIEHL Metering Group, Elster, Neptune Technologies

The Global Smart Water Meter market is expected to grow from US$ US$ 1,506.2 Mn in 2017 to US$ 3,832.0 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 12.4% between 2018 and 2025.

The majority of the world is facing an acute water scarcity pertaining to various factors such as illegal water tapping, pipeline tampering, and leakage. Other factors including rapid urbanization and aging infrastructure is also a key factor behind water scarcity. Water providers and water utilities are constantly adopting various technologies in order to supply adequate quantity of water to every area, along with reducing the operational costs, managing assets as well as supporting conservation. The population is growing at an exponential rate across the globe and owing to the growth rate, the demand for water is anticipated to grow certainly. With an objective to supply the required or demanded quantity of water, the water providers or utilities are upgrading their traditional water metering systems with new advanced technologies including automatic meter readers or advanced metering infrastructure. The South America smart water meter market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 9.7% in the coming years.

This market research report provides a big picture on “Smart Water Meter Market”, on a Global basis, offering a forecast and statistic in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The report covers a descriptive analysis with detailed segmentation, complete research and development history, latest news and press releases. Furthermore, the study explains the future opportunities and a sketch of key players involved in the “Smart Water Meter Market’s hike in terms of revenue.

Companies Mentioned:

ARAD Group

DIEHL Metering Group

Elster

Kamstrup A/S

Mueller

Sensus

Neptune Technologies

Badger Meters

Itron

Aclara Technologies

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of the Smart Water Meter market based on type, services, and end-user. The geographic segmentation of the report covers five major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By geography, Asia Pacific is accountable to hold the largest share in the Smart Water Meter market in 2017, whereas Middle East & Africa is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The report facilitates in determining and interpreting the key market players, portfolios with necessary information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of past few years, key developments in past few years, that helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage in the long run. The report also analyzes factors affecting Smart Water Meter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

Smart Water Meter Market – Strategic Insights

Strategies such as acquisition, market initiative and new development was observed as the most adopted strategy in global wireless router market. Few of the recent strategies by some of the players’ operating in the Smart water meter market landscape are listed below-

2018: Itron signed an agreement with Mississippi Power which is a subsidiary of Southern Company. The agreement aims to support the grid modernization and technical innovation in the utility. Itron to arrange and manage standards-based Gen5 IPv6 network platform to attach around 193,000 advanced metering infrastructure (AMI) devices to enhance functional efficiencies and increase grid reliability for Mississippi based power customers in the southeast 23 Mississippi counties.

2018: Badger Meter has collaborated with AT&T Smart City Alliance. This collaboration aims to explore several alternatives to assist cities with varied requirements with an access to smart city water metering solutions. Merger of Badger Meter and AT&T works together to provide benefit to the water utilities from the experience in the smart water metering solutions.

2018: Sensus announced its partnership with Loudon Water (US) for providing for delivering advanced water and wastewater technologies to support the increasing community in future. Sensus will deliver Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) solution, which consist of OMNI and iPERL residential water meters, linked with FlexNet Communication Network to meet the requirement of Loudon Water.

GLOBAL SMART WATER METER MARKET SEGMENTATION

Smart Water Meter Market – By Component

Controlling Units

Display, Storage & Integrated Software

Others

Smart Water Meter Market – By End-user

Household

Commercial

Industry

Transportation

Smart Water Meter Market – By End-user

Residential

Industrial

