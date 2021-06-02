Soft Robotics Market Growth by 2027 – Top Competitors ABB, Bionik Laboratories, Cyberdyne, Ekso Bionics Holdings, Fanuc, KUKA AG, ReWalk Robotics, RightHand Robotics and Soft Robotics

Soft robotics is a field that depends on imitating movement mechanisms of soft bodies that exist in nature to attain smooth and complex motion. Soft robots are designed to solve issues related to traditional robots, which are made of rigid materials. These robots enable high flexibility and adaptability for accomplishing tasks and enhanced safety while working along with humans.

Thus, they are gaining traction in advanced manufacturing. Also, since soft robots are made of materials that correspond to the compliance of biological matter, these are mechanically biocompatible and proficient of lifelike functionalities. Thus, they are highly adopted by the medical industry.

The rising need for automation coupled with human safety in manufacturing facilities is expected to boost the soft robotics market. Moreover, the increasing demand in the medical & healthcare sector is also offering a prospective opportunity to the soft robotics market growth. Also, with increased demand in industries such as e-commerce, food industry, etc., companies are seeking to automate certain repetitive tasks by deploying soft robots. However, the high installation cost of these robots is acting as a restraining factor to the growth of soft robotics market to a certain extent.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004813

Top Leading Market Players:

1. ABB Ltd.

2. Bionik Laboratories Corp.

3. Cyberdyne Inc.

4. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.

5. Fanuc Corporation

6. KUKA AG

7. ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

8. RightHand Robotics Inc.

9. Soft Robotics Inc.

10. Yaskawa Electric Corporation

The global soft robotics market is segmented on the basis of type and end-user. Based on the type, the market is segmented into soft grippers, co-robots, inflated robots, exoskeletons, and others. The end-user segment of soft robotics market is classified into food processing, medical & health care, logistics, and others.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Soft Robotics Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Soft Robotics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Soft Robotics market.

The Soft Robotics Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

Enquiry for Discount @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004813

What our report offers:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Global Soft Robotics Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Soft Robotics, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]