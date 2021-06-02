Solar Energy Panel Market is registering a CAGR of 14.8% by 2020 | Canadian Solar, Jinko Solar Holding, First Solar, Suntech Power, Trina Solar,

Solar Energy Panel comprises a cluster of solar cells that generate electricity through sunlight. Thin film and crystalline silicon which includes monocrystalline & polycrystalline, are the two common types of solar cells. Thin film cells are comparatively cheaper than silicon cells. The growth of solar energy panel market is considerably rising in the Asia-Pacific countries due to favorable government regulations and increasing customer inclination towards the applications of sustainable energy. The rising cost of fossil fuels and increasing consumer awareness towards solar energy have resulted in a high production of solar panels. Low conversion efficiency is a major concern for this market, as the rate of energy conversion is low which eventually affects the power generation capacity of solar power plants.

JinkoSolar holdings, based in Japan, launched a new solar module series eagle+ in May 2014 to increase the performance of solar products. The eagle+ series module features innovative cell and assembly technology which allows them to remain PID free under 85 degrees Celsius and in 85% of relative humidity, which is 10 times higher than International Electro technical Commission standards. Eagle+ series module minimizes the possibility of snail trailing and yellowing which results from long term use and provides new standards to render an optimum performance in this solar market. This market is segmented on the basis of Type, End User, Mounting Systems and Country.

Solar Energy Panel Market Segment by Manufacturers:

Canadian Solar Inc., Jinko Solar Holding Co. Ltd., First Solar, Suntech Power Holdings, Trina Solar, Yingli Green Energy Holding, JA Solar Holdings, Hanergy Holding Group, LDK Solar Co. Ltd., SolarWorld.

Solar Energy Panel Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report studies Solar Energy Panel in Global market, especially in China, Japan, Australia, India, Others.

Solar Energy Panel Market Segment by Type: Monocrystalline panel, Polycrystalline panel, Hybrid panel, Black backed panel, Thin film.

Solar Energy Panel Market Segment by MOUNTING SYSTEM: Ground mounted, Roof mounted, Solar tracker, Fixed racks.

Global Analysis and Forecasts by END USER: Commercial, Government, Residential, Utility-Scale.

KEY TAKE AWAYS

The report provides an in depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific solar energy panel market with current and future trends

This report highlights the key drivers, opportunities and restraints of the market along with an impact analysis of the forecast period

Current and future trends are outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and single out profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold in the market

Market estimation for type, end user and geography segment is derived from the current market scenario and expected market trends

The Porters five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and the suppliers participating in this market. This would further lend a competitive edge to the stakeholders and help in better decision making.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

CHAPTER 1 INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3 MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4 WORLD Solar Energy Panel MARKET BY TYPE

CHAPTER 5 GLOBAL Solar Energy Panel MARKET BY END USER

CHAPTER 6 GLOBAL Solar Energy Panel MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

CHAPTER 7 COMPANY PROFILE

