Sports Apparel Market Projected to Register 4.3% CAGR to 2020 – Ralph Lauren Corp., Adidas AG, Nike, Puma, Under Armour, Umbro, Fila,

Sports apparels are mainly worn during workout sessions or while playing sports. Sports apparel are designed to provide comfort and agility during physical movements. Growing health awareness among consumers has compelled them to indulge in different kind of fitness activities such as aerobics, swimming, running, and yoga amongst others, in turn fuelling the demand of sports apparel. The market is further supplemented by the increasing women participation in sports and related activities. Geographically, North America was the largest revenue-generating region in 2014 in the world sports apparel market. However, Asia-Pacific is forecast to be the leading revenue-generating region by 2020, owing to increasing disposable income coupled with rising living standards in the developing countries such as China and India. However, availability of low quality and counterfeit products has marginally restrained the growth of the world sports apparel market.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Adidas AG

Nike, Inc.

Puma SE

Under Armour, Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Umbro, Ltd.

Fila, Inc.

Lululemon Athletica Incorporation

New Balance Athletic Shoes, Inc.

Columbia Sportswear Company

The world sports apparel market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% during 2015-2020. Men are the largest end-user of sports apparel, followed by women and children. The popularity of sports clothing among women is growing at a significant pace due to the increasing inclination and participation of women in different sports activities. Though online sales is gaining momentum, retail stores would continue to be the most preferred and dominant sales medium worldwide.

Prominent companies in the market have adopted various growth strategies to capture larger market share. Product launches, partnerships and acquisitions are the major growth strategies adopted by these companies to sustain in the increasing competition. For instance, in July 2014, Adidas entered into a partnership with Manchester United, one of the most successful and popular football clubs in the world, to promote its products globally, which has helped in strengthening the market position of the company across several geographies.

The other key players operating in the market include Nike, Inc., Ralph Lauren Corporation, Umbro, Ltd., Fila, Inc., Lululemon Athletica Incorporation, New Balance Athletic Shoe, Inc. and Columbia Sportswear Company.The world sports apparel market is segmented based on end user, mode of sale and geography. The report analyzes the market on the basis of three end users types including men, women and kids. The mode of sale segment comprises of online stores and retail stores. The retail segment is further bifurcated into supermarkets, brand outlets and discount stores. The online mode of sale would witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The report covers an in-depth analysis of the world sports apparel market across various geographical regions, which include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa).

KEY BENEFITS:

A thorough analysis of the current and future trends in the world sports apparel market elucidates the imminent investment pockets in the region

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis

Porters five forces model and SWOT analysis of the industry illustrate the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market

Quantitative analysis of the current market and the estimation during the period of 2014-2020 have been provided to highlight the financial appetency of the market

The report provides a detailed analysis of world sports apparel market with respect to end user, mode of sale and geography to enable stakeholders for taking appropriate investment decisions

Value chain analysis in the report provides a clear understanding on the role of stakeholders involved in the value chain

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS:

The World Sports Apparel Market segmentation is illustrated below:

World Sports Apparel Market – By End User

Men

Women

Kids

World Sports Apparel Market – By Mode of Sale

Retail Stores

Supermarkets

Brand outlets

Discount stores

Online Stores

World Sports Apparel Market – By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

