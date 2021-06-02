Sports Tracking Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2027 | Beast Technologies S.r.l., Catapult Group, ChyronHego Corporation, Kinexon, Q-track, SPORTREC, Sports Tracking Technologies

Sports Tracking Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Solution (Optical-based tracking solution, Wearable tracking solution, Application-based tracking solution); Component (Hardware, Software); End-User (Individual Athletes, Team sports) and Geography

Sports have become highly competitive arena where fitness of individuals is of prime importance. Advanced technologies enable players to track their fitness levels as well as performance and thereby enable them to improve their performance. Tracking technologies can monitor athlete performance in real-time and give customized individual feedback in relation to the fitness goals of an individual session or the program as a whole.

Growing demand for real-time data access by sports sector for performance enhancement of players coupled with the need to reduce on-field refereeing errors would drive the growth of sports tracking market during the forecast period. Higher costs of sports tracking coupled with complexities associated with the maintenance of these products are anticipated to hinder the growth of sports tracking market during the forecast period. Advancements in the software technologies for tracking real-time information is anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the sports tracking market.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Beast Technologies S.r.l., Catapult Group, ChyronHego Corporation, Kinexon, Q-track, SPORTREC, Sports Tracking Technologies, SPT Group Pty Ltd., STATSports Group, Zebra Technologies

The global sports tracking market is segmented on the basis of solution, component, and end-user. On the basis of solution, the sports tracking market is segmented optical-based tracking solution, wearable tracking solution, and application-based tracking solution. The sports tracking market on the basis of the component is classified into hardware and software. Based on end-user, the sports tracking market is segmented into individual athletes and team sports.

The “Global Sports Tracking Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of technology, media and telecommunication industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sports tracking market with detailed market segmentation by solution, component, end-user, and geography. The global sports tracking market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sports tracking market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Table of Content:

INTRODUCTION KEY TAKEAWAYS RESEARCH METHODOLOGY SPORTS TRACKING MARKET LANDSCAPE SPORTS TRACKING MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS SPORTS TRACKING MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS SPORTS TRACKING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – SOLUTION SPORTS TRACKING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – COMPONENT SPORTS TRACKING MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – END-USER SPORTS TRACKING MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS INDUSTRY LANDSCAPE SPORTS TRACKING MARKET, KEY COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. BEAST TECHNOLOGIES S.R.L.

12.2. CATAPULT GROUP

12.3. CHYRONHEGO CORPORATION

12.4. KINEXON

12.5. Q-TRACK

12.6. SPORTREC

12.7. SPORTS TRACKING TECHNOLOGIES

12.8. SPT GROUP PTY LTD.

12.9. STATSPORTS GROUP

12.10. ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

