Stair Lifts Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2026

Introduction

Global Stair Lifts Market

The report provides global Global Stair Lifts Market information related to its business and services with the help of an exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis. The report further puts forward-looking insights that include thousands of decision-makers, key market players, which are carried out based on various objectives of the market. The fundamental dynamics of the Global Stair Lifts Market is based on a veteran team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques. The market report also represents the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge. The detailed statistical models hereby, offer insights into a robust Global Stair Lifts Market. The study of the market has been taken place during the year 2019, which stretches over till 2026.

Key Players

Major Players in the global Stair Lifts market include Acorn Stairlifts Inc., Stannah Stairlifts Ltd., Harmar, Bruno Independent Living Aids Inc., and Platinum Stair Lifts Ltd.

The report covers the list of major companies as well as the emerging players operating in the Global Stair Lifts Market. This signifies the ongoing trends of the market in the manufacturing landscape, and therefore, the market is meticulously analyzed over its competitive scenario on a global level.

Global Stair Lifts Market– Competitive Analysis

Adopting merger and acquisitions policies, and regional expansion to help key market players to stand out as strong competitors in the Stair Lifts market. To increase user base and improve their Stair Lifts market presence, companies are increasingly launching new and innovative products.

Global Stair Lifts Market – Market Dynamics

The global market for the Stair Lifts Market is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population who are more prone to diseases such as osteoarthritis (OA), rising incidences of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, and patients with physical disabilities. According to the United Nations (UN), an estimated 10% – 15% of all adults aged over 60 have some degree of OA and forecasts that by 2050 people aged over 60 will account for more than 20% of the world’s population, of which around 130 million people (15-20%) are estimated to have symptomatic OA, and one-third of these people will be severely disabled (about 40 million people). According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 2016, more than 650 million adults aged 18 years and older were obese. Moreover, supportive government grants and growing development and innovation of product, resulting in wide-ranging customizability in design ergonomics and installation to suit the consumers’ needs and also to increase functionality and safety features are further propelling the market.

Drivers & Constraints

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Global Stair Lifts Market about its drivers and constraints. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth, and future perspectives in the Global Stair Lifts Market. These factors also present opportunities and challenges, risks, barriers in order to gain a more in-depth understanding of the market.

Regional Description

The outlook of the Global Stair Lifts Market results on a regional level, thus covering major regions of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The various contributors involved in the value chain of the Global Stair Lifts Market include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers.

Method of Research

This Global Stair Lifts Market report includes the estimation of market size for value and volume. The complete analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches that are used to estimate and validate the market size of the market. This is to determine the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. The key players in the market have been acknowledged through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares split, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

Key Takeaways:

The global market for the Stair Lifts Market is primarily driven by the growing geriatric population who are more prone to diseases such as osteoarthritis (OA), rising incidences of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, and patients with physical disabilities.

Straight Stair Lifts holds a significant market share and are the most common type of rail due to it is easy and fast to install and require minimal training for the user and simplicity in design which makes it comparatively low cost. The indoor segment dominates the market share owing to the rising geriatric population, developing home healthcare market, product launches, and growing inclination of aging and disabled population toward active and independent living.

North America accounts for the largest share in the global Stair Lifts market. This can be mainly attributed to factors such as increasing awareness among the public regarding benefits of stairlifts, including ease of accessibility, growing geriatric population, rising incidences of obesity, and patients with physical disabilities.

Adopting merger and acquisitions policies, and regional expansion to help key market players to stand out as strong competitors in the Stair Lifts market. For instance, in March 2019, Yorkshire-based Company, Platinum Stairlifts partnered with mobility retailer Dolphin Mobility Yorkshire and Cumbria to become an integral partner for the official launch of the Ultimate Stairlift.

