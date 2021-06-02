Stem Cell And Regenerative Medicine Market Expected to Grow with High CAGR During Forecast Period 2016-2024

“Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024”

The global stem cell and regenerative medicine market is segmented in By Product:-Adult Stem Cells, Human Embryonic Stem Cells, Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells, Very Small Embryonic like Stem Cells; By Application:-Regenerative Medicine, Drug Discovery and Development; By Technology:-Cell Acquisition, Cell Production, Expansion and Sub-Culture; By Therapy; By End-User:-Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industry, Medical industry, Research institutes and by regions. Stem cell and regenerative medicine Market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period i.e. 2016-2024.

Global Stem Cell & Regenerative Medicine Market is expected to grow at a significant pace in future. A number of factors such as increasing disease incidence rates for diabetes, cardio-vascular diseases such as stroke, hypertension, etc., cancers that are difficult to treat and/or recover from post treatment, neurodegenerative diseases such Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s Disease etc. across the globe and along with a rising geriatric population have resulted in an increasing demand for more efficient therapeutic strategies, one of which is stem cell therapy for regenerative medicine.

North-America holds the highest shares in global stem cell and regenerative medicine market followed by Europe due to increased demand of bone and joint constructive surgeries in the regions. Globally, Asia Pacific is expected to see highest compound annual growth rate and is showcasing huge potential for the stem cell manufacturers to expand and strengthen their business in the region. This is due to the highest population along with increasing rate of cost efficient therapies in this region compared to the rest of the world.

Growing Medical Tourism

Medical tourism is an evolving global trend, taking place in many developed and developing countries across the globe. Many patients are travelling across the globe to obtain affordable or specialized medical treatment. Further, favorable government initiatives in various countries are positively impacting the growth of medical tourism market. For instance, in India, Government is encouraging inbound medical tourism through changing and relaxing medical visa norms.

However, disadvantages such as finite sources of cord stem cells and longer grafting time as compared to bone marrow transplant and other therapies is believed to dampen the growth of stem cell and regenerative medicine market.

The report titled “Global Stem Cell and Regenerative Medicine Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2024” delivers detailed overview of the global stem cell and regenerative medicine market in terms of market segmentation by product; by application; by technology; by therapy; by end-user and by regions.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global stem cell and regenerative medicine market which includes company profiling of Advanced Cell Technology Inc., Cellartis AB, Cellular Engineering Technologies Inc., Bio Time Inc., International Stem Cell Corporation, Medtronic, Inc., Zimmer Holdings, Inc., Orthofix, Inc., NuVasive, Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global stem cell and regenerative medicine market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

