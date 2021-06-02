Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market 2019 Forecast Including Growth Factors, Types and Application by Regional Geography 2024

The report provides an overview of the “Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market is expected to register a CAGR of over 17.31 % during the forecast period 2019 – 2024. With advancements in information technology, firms are now able to access, store, and process a massive amount of data. Organizations are analyzing data sets and identifying key insights to apply to their operations, making it evident that big data has an important role to play in any industry. From food and beverage distribution to high tech, companies are incorporating analytics.

The widespread use of digital technologies has led to the emergence of big data analytics (BDA) as a critical business capability to provide companies with better opportunities, to obtain value from an increasingly huge amount of data and gain a commanding competitive advantage.

Big data analytics in Logistics & Supply Chain Management (LSCM) has garnered increasing attention due to its complexity and the prominent role of LSCM in enhancing the overall business performance. According to a survey conducted by Accenture in 2014, more than one-third of the respondents reported being engaged in serious conversations to deploy analytics in LSCM, while three out of ten already have taken an initiative to implement analytics.

LSCM faces the most significant challenges that can potentially result in inefficiencies and wastage in supply chains, such as delayed shipments, rising fuel costs, inconsistent suppliers, and ever-increasing customer expectations, among others.

The power of data is becoming evident to businesses of all shapes and sizes, from financial service to automobile manufacturing, healthcare, NGO, and more. It is increasingly becoming essential to make the best use of big data analytics in a supply chain to generate more profound insights. The retail sector streams a massive amount of data across its supply chains, at diverse customer touch points in many omnichannel operations.

According to a survey by Softweb Solutions, retailers who use predictive analytics have achieved a 73% increase in sales compared to those who did not use it. Therefore, retailers are utilizing big data solutions via customer analytics to multiply profitability and outperform competitors by personalizing their in-store offerings and online product.However, there are few stumbling blocks for supply chain management while executing real-time analytics.

The Scope of the Report

Supply chain analytics solutions can aid enterprises achieve growth, enhance profitability, and increase market shares by utilizing derived insights for making strategic decisions. These solutions can also offer a holistic view of supply chain and help in enhancing sustainability, reducing inventory cost, and accelerating time-to-market for products in the long run.

Supply Chain Big Data Analytics Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.

