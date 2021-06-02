Tablet and E-Reader Application Processor Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027
The market is segmented on the basis of size, number of cores and application. On the basis of size, it is sub-segmented into 32 bit application processor and 64 bit application processor. On the basis of number of cores, it is sub-segmented into single core and multi core. Multi-core segment is the major sub-segment of the cores segment. On the basis of application, it is sub-segmented into tablets, e-reader and smart phones. Smart phone is anticipated to be the leading sub-segment during the forecast period.
Tablet and e-reader application processor market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 5% over the forecast period. The tablet and e-reader application processor market is expected to showcase a vibrant growth by the end of the forecast period. The upsurge in the expenditure towards smartphones is major reason for the growth of the market.
On the basis of regional analysis, global tablet and e-reader application processor market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated lead the global tablet and e-reader application processor market during the forecast period. The booming electronics industry in the region on the account of growing industrialization is increasing the usage of the application software. This is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall tablet and e-reader application processor market in the region. North America is anticipated to be the second largest region for the overall market. The highly developed IT infrastructure in the region leads to the upsurge in the demand for the various electronics gadgets. Additionally, high per capita income of the population is increasing the spending towards the gadgets which is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market in the region.
Increasing technological advancement in application software
The growing technological development in order to develop advanced processor with the new advanced technologies is also driving the growth of the overall market. The various upgraded features enhance the processing speeds and enables the user to get the substitute for the computers and laptops. This is anticipated to be the other major factor driving the growth of the tablet and e-reader application processor market is market.
The report titled “Tablet and e-reader application processor market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global tablet and e-reader application processor market in terms of market segmentation by size, by number of cores, by application and by region.
Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model. This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global tablet and e-reader application processor market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Qualcomm Inc, Apple Inc., Intel Technology Pvt. Ltd, MediaTek Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Fuzhou Rockchip Electronics Co., Ltd., Texas Instruments Inc. The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global tablet and e-reader application processor market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.
