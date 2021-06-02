Tele Intensive Care Unit Market 2019 Scope, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2024
The report provides an overview of the "Tele Intensive Care Unit Market" industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges.
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Tele Intensive Care Unit Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The tele-intensive care unit market was valued at USD 2,441.38 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 6,715.61 million by 2024, while witnessing a CAGR of 18.37% during the forecast period of 2019-2024. Factors that are responsible for the growth of the market include, rising geriatric population across the world and increasing demand for remote patient monitoring in developing regions.
With the increasing geriatric population and prevalence of chronic diseases, there is a growing need to find new ways of improving patient outcomes, increasing access to care, and reducing the cost of medical care. Using remote patient monitoring, which utilizes devices to remotely collect and direct information to a remote diagnostic testing facility for interpretation, the healthcare providers, insurance payers, and the various governments are seeking to alter the way in which care is being delivered, thus reducing the cost of care at the same time. As the aging population creates an increase in health-related issues, especially cardiovascular and neurological diseases, the hospitalization of the patients is also expected to rise. This hospitalization is likely to lead to some sort of surgeries that require intensive care, and this is expected to drive the tele-intensive care unit market.
Scope of the Report
The tele-intensive care unit (ICU) is like the second set of eyes that provides additional clinical support and surveillance. Collaborating tele ICU with the bedside team can provide support care for the patient without any distraction, and can deliver in timely interventions when minutes may make a huge difference. The major purpose of the tele ICU system is not to replace the bedside clinicians or bedside care, but to provide improved safety through redundancy and enhance outcomes through standardization.
The Tele Intensive Care Unit Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market.
Key Market Trends
Therapeutic Devices Sub-segment is Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Hardware Segment
In the hardware segment of the tele-intensive care unit market, the therapeutic devices sub-segment is expected to have largest market share, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.51% over the forecast period.
In the past decade, there were several studies being conducted by engineers and clinicians to apply robotic devices in multiple indications of heart and brain, such as stroke therapy. The therapeutic devices are highly useful in the decentralized tele ICU. A large number of nursing activities are increasing their dependency and providing better patient management through therapeutic devices, even when they are disengaged from therapeutic interactions.
The therapeutics devices have achieved success in transferring the neurological/cancer examinations, diagnosis, and consultations across a range of distances in several developed countries. Therapeutic devices under tele ICU are aiding its importance, with the potential to help providers and caregivers to improve the post-acute care, specifically for patients leaving the ICUs. Thus, over the forecast period, the awareness about these devices is expected to significantly improve across the emerging markets.
North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period
North America currently dominates the tele-intensive care unit market and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. The emergence of novel technologies, along with their adoption, is helping the United States to grow in the healthcare sector. Rising healthcare expenditure is the prime factor responsible for the growth of this sector. The rapid increase in the older population and rising life expectancy are propelling the growth of the tele ICU market in the country. Due to the rising older population, an increasing number of emergency cases are coming to ICU departments in hospitals, which in turn, is creating the need for improved ICU care. Therefore, the market for tele ICUs is expected to experience growth in the North American region over the forecast period.
Reasons to Purchase this Report
- Analyzing various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis
- Study on product type and application expected to dominate the market.
- Study on regions expected to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.
- Identify the latest developments, market shares and strategies employed by the major market players.
- 3 months’ analyst support along with the Market Estimate sheet (in excel).
Detailed Table of Content of Global Tele Intensive Care Unit Market – Growth, Trends, Forecast and Challenges (2019 – 2024)
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 General Study Assumptions
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Analysis Methodology
2.3 Study Phases
2.4 Econometric Modelling
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview and Trends of Tele Intensive Care Unit Market
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Trends
4.3 Porter’s Five Force Framework
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry within the Industry
5. Market Dynamics of Tele Intensive Care Unit Market
5.1 Drivers
5.1.1 Increasing Production
5.1.2 Rising Demand
5.2 Restraints
5.3 Opportunities
6. Global Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Segmentation, By Capacity
7. Global Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Segmentation, By Material Type
7.1 Type 1
7.2 Type 2
7.3 Type 3
8. Global Tele Intensive Care Unit Market Segmentation, Segmented by Region
8.1 North America
8.1.1 United States
8.1.2 Canada
8.1.3 Rest of North America
8.2 Asia-Pacific
8.2.1 China
8.2.2 Japan
8.2.3 India
8.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 United Kingdom
8.3.2 Germany
8.3.3 France
8.3.4 Russia
8.3.5 Rest of Europe
8.4 Rest of the World
8.4.1 Brazil
8.4.2 South Africa
8.4.3 Others
9. Competitive Landscape and Introduction of Tele Intensive Care Unit Market
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Market Share Analysis
9.3 Developments of Key Players
10. Key Vendor Analysis (Overview, Products & Services, Strategies)
10.1 Company 1
10.2 Company 2
10.3 Company 3
11. Disclaimer
And Many More….
No. of Pages: – 112
