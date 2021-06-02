Terephthalic Acid Market 2019-2024 Comprehensive Analysis of Leading Key Players with Significant Growth Rate and Gross Margin Forecast to 2024

“Terephthalic Acid Market” report provides an in-depth research of market-based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, SWOT analysis, key business strategies, product portfolio, and recent developments. Terephthalic Acid Market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It also analyzes the current and future prospect of Terephthalic Acid Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14275337

Key Insights of Terephthalic Acid Market:

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

– Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) is a semi-crystalline, white or off-white thermoplastic polyester, similar in both composition and properties to polyethylene terephthalate (PET). When compared to PET, PBT has higher impact strength, better electrical resistance, and similar chemical resistance.

– As PBT crystallizes more rapidly and is easy to mold than PET; it is preferred for industrial scale molding over PET. PBT is majorly used in various applications, such as electrical & electronics, automotive, fiber optics, communications, and consumer goods, among others.

– The automotive end-user industry accounts for the largest share of the market, and it is also expected to hold its position during the forecast period. Electrical & electronics is the fastest growing end-user segment. PBT can be used in both interior and exterior applications, especially in electrical systems in the automotive segment. Most common applications include windshield wiper covers, mirror housings, cowl vents, handles, fans, fuel system components, connectors, sensor housings, fuse boxes, actuator cases, power relays, switches, motor components, and ignition system components.

– While in electronics, different grades of PBT find applications in both signal and power uses, such as connectors, sensor housings, chip sockets, terminal boards, coil bobbins, transformer insulation, switches, circuit breakers, power sockets for modular building panels, motor end caps, rush holders , stator insulation, cable liners, and fiber optic buffer tubes.

– Asia-Pacific holds the largest share of the market, and it is also expected to be the fastest growing market. China is the leading player and is followed by Japan. This is mainly due to the growing automotive and electronics sectors in the region.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– With a share of over 40%, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share for terephthalic acid. The establishment of various food & beverage, packaging, and textile manufacturing industries in China and India is likely to fuel up the market during the forecast period.

– Increasing sales volume of apparel goods and clothing, through e-commerce portals in Asia-Pacific countries, is also expected to create an immense industry potential. Additionally, Asia Pacific is also the largest consumer of yarn & fiber.

– The rise in demand for yarn & from the textile industry and increased consumption of PET bottles are anticipated to influence the growth of the terephthalic acid market in the region. China is the largest manufacturer of terephthalic acid in the region.

– Rapid urbanization and increasing penetration of the packaged food industry are driving the growth in the country. Thus for all these reasons, the demand for terephthalic acid is growing in this region.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for Single User License) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14275337

Terephthalic Acid Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

Chapter 1: Terephthalic Acid Market Definition

Chapter 2: Research Methodology of Terephthalic Acid Market

Chapter 3: Terephthalic Acid Market Executive Summary

Chapter 4: Terephthalic Acid Market Overview Includes Current Market Scenario, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Bargaining Power of Suppliers and Consumers, Threat of New Entrants and Substitute Product and Services

Chapter 5: Market Dynamics Covers Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges

Chapter 6: Terephthalic Acid Market Segmentation by Types, End-User, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Chapter 7: Terephthalic Acid Market Segmentation by Geographical Regions

Chapter 8: Competitive Landscape of Terephthalic Acid Market Includes Mergers & Acquisition Analysis, Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships, New Products Launches

Chapter 9: Key Players for Terephthalic Acid Market

About Industry Research:

Industry Research is an upscale platform to help key personnel in the business world in strategizing and taking visionary decisions based on facts and figures derived from in-depth market research. We are one of the top report resellers in the market, dedicated to bringing you an ingenious concoction of data parameters.

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]