Testing as a Service (TaaS) Global Market By Production, Manufacturer, Revenue Analysis And Forecast To 2025
Report Summary:
Testing as a Service (TaaS) is also known as on-demand testing, which is a cloud-based platform where organizations can transfer their testing facilities to third-party service providers. This platform is mostly suitable for specialized testing efforts, which dont require a lot of in-depth knowledge of the design or the product system. Services, which are well-suited for the TaaS model include performance testing, testing of major enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, automated regression testing, security testing, and monitoring or testing of cloud-based applications.
This report covers a comprehensive analysis of the Testing as a Service (TaaS) on a regional basis. The key regions covered in the study are Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and the Middle East & Africa. A detailed assessment of the market in regional segments is presented along with the valuation of each segment in terms of volume and value. The report further covers country-level analysis of the market for offering actionable insight into the market.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Accenture
Cognizant
Infosys
Capgemini
IBM
Oracle
HCL Technologies
Wipro
QualiTest
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)
Aspire Systems
Cigniti
SGS
Hexaware Technologies
Calpinetech
NTT Data
The report studies the value, volume trends, and history that holds a substantial influence over the Testing as a Service (TaaS). The various potential growth factors, opportunities and challenges, risks, and entry barriers, restraints, are also analyzed to gain a deeper understanding of the market.
