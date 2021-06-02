Text Analytics Market 2019 Scope, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2024

The report provides an overview of the “Text Analytics Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Text Analytics Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status

The global text analytics market was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.65 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 17.35% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The regions considered in the Scope of the Report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

– Text analytics tools are being increasingly used by organizations to aid their business-making process by offering actionable insights from various forms of text sources, such as client interaction, emails, blogs, product reviews, tweets, and center logs.

– The primary objective of text analytics is to accumulate different forms of data, including structured and unstructured, which is further utilized for the analysis, thereby fueling the organization’s business decisions.

– Some of the primary benefits of text analytics include cost reduction, enhanced processing speed, integration of big data, and better consistency.

– The rising demand for machine learning and big data analytics is expected to propel the text analytics market across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Text analysis uses many linguistic, statistical, and machine learning techniques. It involves information retrieval from unstructured data and the process of structuring the input text to derive patterns and trends and evaluating and interpreting the output data. Some cloud-based applications including predictive analytics, fraud management, risk management, business intelligence, cybercrime prevention, etc.

