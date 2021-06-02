Text Analytics Market 2019 Scope, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis & Forecast by 2024
The report provides an overview of the “Text Analytics Market” industry including definitions, division, key vendors, key Development and market challenges. The Text Analytics Market analysis is provided the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status
Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global Text Analytics Market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The entire market is further distributed by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.
The global text analytics market was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 12.65 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 17.35% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The regions considered in the Scope of the Report include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
– Text analytics tools are being increasingly used by organizations to aid their business-making process by offering actionable insights from various forms of text sources, such as client interaction, emails, blogs, product reviews, tweets, and center logs.
– The primary objective of text analytics is to accumulate different forms of data, including structured and unstructured, which is further utilized for the analysis, thereby fueling the organization’s business decisions.
– Some of the primary benefits of text analytics include cost reduction, enhanced processing speed, integration of big data, and better consistency.
– The rising demand for machine learning and big data analytics is expected to propel the text analytics market across the globe.
Scope of the Report
Text analysis uses many linguistic, statistical, and machine learning techniques. It involves information retrieval from unstructured data and the process of structuring the input text to derive patterns and trends and evaluating and interpreting the output data. Some cloud-based applications including predictive analytics, fraud management, risk management, business intelligence, cybercrime prevention, etc.
The Text Analytics Market report also presents the vendor countryside and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Text Analytics Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios.
Key Market Trends
Retail Sector to Hold a Significant Share in Text Analytics Market
– In retail, text analytics plays a vital role in analyzing customer behavior and predicting consumer nature, which is likely to drive the market in this industry.
– By adopting text analytics, organizations can provide personalized schemes and discounts to their customers, by making use of their historical trends.
– Retailers use social media platforms as the key source to acquire data in order to utilize text analytics, anticipate the demand and supply, and enhance the customer experience.
– The growth in the retail sector across the globe is expected to boost the text analytics market over the forecast period.
– Furthermore, the growth in mobile shopping and payment is growing at a high pace, which is, in turn, projected to propel the use of text analytics.
Asia-Pacific to Execute a Significant Growth Rate
– Asia-Pacific is witnessing significant growth in industries such as retail, BFSI, and healthcare, which is expected to propel the demand for data analytics such as text analytics.
– The industry players are focusing more on customer requirement and customer experience, which in turn, gives rise to analyzing consumer behavior towards diverse products. This is likely to fuel the text analytics market in the region over the forecast period.
– Furthermore, the region poses noteworthy opportunities for text analytics owing to the rising number of customers utilizing social media platforms and online purchase, which is projected to boost the market.
No. of Pages: – 120
