Touch Panel Market is Projected to Grow at CAGR of 12.8% till 2020 | Top Key Players – Fujitsu, DigiTech systems, Chunghwa picture tubes, Tovis, Wintek, TPK

Touch panel is a transparent array of switches that is placed over display screens. These switches enables the interaction with device through physical contact by finger or stylus. Touch panel has provided the user with new form of interface medium, which is with its ease of use gaining tremendous popularity in the market. Today, the touch panel market is in the progressive phase of its life cycle. Multiplicity of options such as smartphone, tablet PCs, notebook PCs, and monitors in the applications of touch panels has developed competitive environment in the market. With the penetration of smartphones and tablet Pcs, the touch user interface technology is showing significant growth over former graphical user interface.

Declining cost of smartphones and tablet PCs, rising adoption of simplicity in user interface, government initiatives towards E-learning education and reduction in labour cost through self-service are the key drivers of the market. However, high-tech market volatility, lack of one-size-fit-all solution are the two key factors which will restrain the market growth. The market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and geography.

Touch Panel Market Segment by Manufacturers:

AU Optronics corporation, Fujitsu, DigiTech systems, Chunghwa picture tubes Ltd, Tovis, Wintek, TPK, J Touch corporation, 3M touch systems, Cambrios Technologies Corporation, HannsTouch Solutions Inc., Iljin Display Co., Ltd, ELK Corporation.

Touch Panel Market also analyses the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. Key technologies implemented in the manufacturing of touch panels include Resistive, Capacitive and Infrared touch technology. Resistive technology touch panels are the cost effective solutions for applications requiring single touch operations. Capacitive and Infrared technologies with multi touch input ability are gaining huge popularity in the industry. Currently, capacitive touch technology dominates the other technologies in market. However, the Infrared touch panel market would witness substantial growth from 2014 to 2020 replacing capacitive technology from its applications.

This report studies Touch Panel in Global market, especially in China, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, India, Other.

Touch Panel Market Segment by Technologies: Resistive, Capacitive & Infrared Touch.

Touch Panel Market Segment by Applications: Smart Phones, Tablets and Tablet PCs, Notebooks, All-in-one PCs, LCD Touch Monitors.

KEY BENEFITS:

The study provides an In-depth analysis of the current market based on various segments along with a market forecast from 20142020

The report includes profiles of key players who are primarily responsible for driving the growth of the market

A comprehensive analysis of the market in regard to segments based on technology, application and country would allow companies to a gain competitive advantage

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers participating in the market

This report also provides information regarding the key drivers, restraints and opportunities with impact analysis throughout the analysis period.

