Ultrafast Rectifiers Market Analysis 2027 – Diodes Incorporated, Infineon Technologies, Littelfuse, MACOM, Microsemi, NXP Semiconductors, ON Semiconductor and STMicroelectronics

Ultrafast rectifiers are intended to have very low forward voltage along with ultra-reverse recovery. Some of the benefits and features of ultrafast rectifiers are high thermal cycling performance, high reverse voltage surge capability, low thermal resistance, as well as very low on-state loss. It is used in inverters, negative switching power supplies, as well as freewheeling diodes. Moreover, when ultrafast rectifiers are used combination with common cathode dual ultrafast rectifiers, they create a single phase full-wave bridge.

The increasing use of ultrafast rectifiers in lighting ballasts highly propels the ultrafast rectifier market growth. The advent of next-generation intelligent lighting systems and controls capable of several functions such as automatic shut-off, demand response, daylight harvesting, and personal dimming control is transforming the lighting industry. Ultrafast rectifiers are in high demand for the electronic ballasts of these lighting systems which is eventually bolstering to the ultrafast rectifier market growth. Moreover, the rising automation and electrification of automobiles is another significant factor fueling the growth of ultrafast rectifier market.

Top Leading Market Players:

1. Diodes Incorporated

2. Infineon Technologies

3. Littelfuse, Inc.

4. MACOM

5. Microsemi

6. NXP Semiconductors

7. ON Semiconductor

8. STMicroelectronics

9. Toshiba Corporation

10. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

The global ultrafast rectifier market is segmented on the basis of voltage and application. Based on the voltage, the market is segmented into Less than 400V, 400V – 600V, and above 600V. The application segment of ultrafast rectifier market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, communication, aerospace, and others.

The report assists in determining and analyzing the Key market players’ portfolios with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key developments in past five years and helps in constructing strategies to gain competitive advantage. The market payers from Ultrafast Rectifiers Market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Ultrafast Rectifiers in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Ultrafast Rectifiers market.

The Ultrafast Rectifiers Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

