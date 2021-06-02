Vacuum Insulation Panels Market Outlook 2022 -Top Companies Strategic Thinking in Market, Trends & Growth Factors

The Global Vacuum Insulation Panels Market was valued at $5,220 million in 2015, and is expected to reach $8,829 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2016 to 2022.

The construction segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market in 2015. The Asia-Pacific region held the leading position, both in terms of value & volume, in 2015, and is expected to grow at the highest rate during the study period.

Download Report Sample @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1554

A vacuum insulated panel (VIP) is a form of insulation that contains a gas-tight enclosure. The enclosure surrounds the rigid core, from which the gases has been emptied. The construction segment accounted for highest share of the market in 2015, owing to the highest consumption of vacuum insulation panels in residential & underground construction. China, Japan, Korea, and India are the major revenue contributors in the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the megaprojects that increased the vacuum insulation panels consumption in the region are New Guanjiao Tunnel, 32.6 km long in China; Delhi metro line from GTB Nagar-Qutub Minar in India; Yamate Tunnel of 18.2 km in Japan; Penang second highway bridge of 24 km in Malaysia, and Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway line of 19.3 km in China. The advancements in the mechanical divisions and development in the purchaser durables businesses drives the market for vacuum insulation panels. However, the high prices restrict the market growth.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2015, and is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the presence of major manufacturers. In addition, the demand from the construction, cooling & freezing devices, and logistics sector is expected to drive the market growth. North America was estimated to be the second highest consumer for vacuum insulation panels in 2015, due to the increased demand from the logistics and cooling & freezing devices.

Get a purchase enquiry @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1554

The Major key players profiled Are:

Evonik Industries AG

LG Hausys Ltd.

Panasonic Corporation

BASF SE

Rockwool International

Kingspan group LLC.

Bridgestone

DOW Corning Corporation

Thermocor

Microtherm.

Flat panels accounted for approximately 60% of the share in the global vacuum insulation panels market in 2015, as these are easily manufactured compared to special shaped panels. Special shaped panel is estimated to witness lower growth rate during the forecast, owing to the complexities in its design. Based on core material, the silica-based vacuum insulation panels are anticipated to witness the highest growth rate as they offer better thermal insulation features compared to other core materials. The metal segment dominated the market, accounting for more than 50% share in 2015, whereas the plastics segment is also estimated to register the highest growth rate.

Access Full report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vacuum-insulation-panels-market

Key Findings of the Vacuum Insulation Panels Market:

The construction segment occupied the highest share in 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is the leading consumer of vacuum insulation panels, accounting for approximately more than one-third share of the global market, followed by North America.

The plastics-based vacuum insulation panels segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.3%.

The silica-based vacuum insulation panels segment accounted for more than one-third of the global vacuum insulation panels market in 2015.

U.S. is the leading market in the North American region, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.

About Us:

Allied Market Research, a market research and advisory company of Allied Analytics LLP, provides business insights and market research reports to large as well as small & medium enterprises. The company assists its clients to strategize business policies and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Allied Market Research provides one stop solution from the beginning of data collection to investment advice. The analysts at Allied Market Research dig out factors that help clients to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The company amplies client’s insight on the factors, such as strategies, future estimations, growth or fall forecasting, opportunity analysis, and consumer surveys among others. As follows, the company offers consistent business intelligent support to aid the clients to turn into prominent business firm.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free (USA/Canada):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com