Whole Exome Sequencing Market 2019 Overview, Status and Forecast, Market Size by Players, Regions, Key Trends, Application by 2024

The key factors propelling the global whole exome sequencing market are the increasing applications in clinical diagnosis, high demand for the diagnosis of rare diseases, increasing R&D in the field of genomics and next-generation sequencing, and increasing demand for personalized medicine.

The increase in acceptance of next-generation sequencing methods for prediction, treatment, and monitoring of diverse chronic diseases, such as cancer, is driving the overall market.

The low cost and high speed associated with whole exome sequencing technology, technological advancements in whole exome sequencing techniques, and global alliances among leading research institutes, are some of the major driving forces for the global whole exome sequencing market.

Scope of the Report

Exome sequencing is a technique for sequencing all of the exome and protein-coding genes in a genome. This technique includes selection of the subset of DNA that encodes proteins or exons, followed by sequencing of the exonic DNA using high-throughput DNA sequencing methods. Currently, it is being widely used for the identification and the determination of genetic variants causing various diseases, such as Miller syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease. It also provides a cost-effective screening approach for the diagnosis of genetic disorders, and presents itself as a less resource-intensive alternative to whole genome sequencing in several applications, including drug discovery and development processes.

