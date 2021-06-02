Yield Monitoring Devices Market Competitive Landscape 2027 – TOP Vendors Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction, AGCO, Case IH, Deere and Company, Precision Planting and Raven Industries

The yield monitoring ensures accurate agricultural activities which assist the farmers in having access over sufficient information to make optimal decisions related to their fields. In respect to yield monitoring, different hardware such as sensors, display devices, guidance & steering along with software are required. The yield monitors is a recent development which facilitates farm equipment such as combine tractors or harvesters to collect massive information about moisture levels, grain yield, soil properties, and others.

The yield monitoring devices market is driven by various factors such as, rising demand for food due to rapid growth in population, government support to the farmers by providing subsidies is also responsible for driving the growth of the yield monitoring devices market. Moreover, the use of IoT among the farming activities is anticipated to give further tremendous opportunities for the players operating in the yield monitoring devices market.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. Ag Leader Technology

2. AgJunction Inc.

3. AGCO Corporation

4. Case IH (CNH Industrial N. V. )

5. Deere and Company

6. Precision Planting Inc.

7. Raven Industries Inc.

8. TEEJET TECHNOLOGIES

9. Trimble Inc.

10. Topcon Precision Agriculture

The global yield monitoring devices market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. On the basis of technology, the yield monitoring devices market is segmented into remote sensing systems and guidance systems. On the basis of application, the yield monitoring devices market is segmented into crop scouting, field mapping, variable rate application (VRA), soil monitoring, and others.

Yield Monitoring Devices Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The Yield Monitoring Devices Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 18 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

