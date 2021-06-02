Yogurt Market by Upcoming Challenges and Future Forecast 2023 with New Development, Application and Business Overview

Yogurt Market Report, published by Allied Market Research, forecasts that the global market is projected to reach at $107,209 million by 2023 from $77,679 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2023. The set yogurt type accounted for about one-third of the global market in 2016.

Download sample Of Yogurt Market [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/yogurt-market

Yogurt & its different flavors are a healthy, versatile, and convenient food with a characteristic richness and pleasant taste. It contains healthy bacteria beneficial to the gut, thus, it is a good probiotic facilitating weight management, digestion, absorption of vitamins & minerals, and more. Yogurt is available in different forms and packings in the market ranging from cups, tubs & tubes to drinkable yogurt such as kefir. It also cures or prevent diarrhea, constipation, and bloating.

The main drivers for the global yogurt market are the health benefits associated with consuming yogurt and rising alertness among people in different regions for losing weight. The additional facts that support the growth of the market are growth in retail market and the low lactose content for lactose intolerant people willing to eat dairy products. However, the artificial additives & ingredients present in certain varieties of yogurt along with hormonal treatment of cows causing fatal diseases may limit people from consuming yogurt and restrict the market growth. Rise in demand for yogurt in the emerging nations owing to increase in disposable income and health awareness are expected to provide numerous opportunities for expansion of the global yogurt market.

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment is the leading distribution channel with almost half of the yogurt market share, growing with second fastest CAGR during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in business of retail sales in different regions as well as the large shelf space available for maximum sales and to let customers pick their choice.



Send Enquiry on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2269

Yogurt is consumed in many forms such as beverage, snacks, meal replacement, dessert, protein-rich sports drink, and more. In 2016, the yogurt drinks type occupied major market, in terms of revenue, with nearly one-third of the share. This trend is expected to be continued during the forecast period as well owing to the probiotic nature and omega 3 benefits offered by drinking yogurt. The set yogurt segment accounted for second highest market share in 2016, and is expected to grow at a decent CAGR during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific and Europe accounted for more than 70% of the global yogurt market in 2016 owing to the huge consumption of yogurt products in the region.

Key Findings of the Yogurt Market:

Yogurt drinks segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.7% in revenue terms during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the dominant shareholder in 2023, due to high growth rate of population and yogurt products demand.

Supermarket/hypermarket segment occupied the largest market with almost half of the value share in 2016, and is expected to grow at the second highest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

The regular subtype of the yogurt drinks segment accounted for higher market share and is anticipated to grow at a faster rate than flavored yogurt drink during the forecast period.

Frozen yogurt type is anticipated to be the second highest growing segment at a lucrative CAGR from 2017 to 2023, in value terms.

Access Full [email protected] https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/yogurt-market



Table Of Contents:

Chapter: 1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. REPORT DESCRIPTION

1.2. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

1.3. KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

1.4. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

Chapter: 2. EXECUTIVE Summary

2.1. KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY

2.2. CXO PERSPECTIVES

Chapter: 3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. MARKET DEFINITION AND SCOPE

3.2. KEY FINDINGS

Chapter: 4. GLOBAL YOGURT MARKET, BY TYPE

4.1. INTRODUCTION

4.2. SET YOGURT

4.3. GREEK YOGURT