2019-2024 Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate Market by Manufactures, Types, Regions and Applications

About Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate:

Sodium petroleum sulfonate is a black brown translucent liquid that soluble in water. It is extracted from petroleum oil fraction by sulfonation, alcohol water extraction and sodium salt saponification, and then refined finally. It is usually produced as a mixture of related sulfonates and mainly used as metalworking fluids, cutting fluid, hydraulic fluids.

Shengxue Dacheng

Apeloa

Livzon Group

LKPC

Xellia

BIOK

Vetbiochem

Qianjiang Biochemical

VEGA

Huazhong Pharmaceutical

NO. 35

NO. 40

NO. 45

NO. 50

Metalworking Fluids

Anti-Corrosion Compounds

Emulsifier

Motor Oil and Fuel Additives

Through several months’ investigation and analysis, the project team gets the following conclusions:

First, Currently, the Sodium petroleum sulfonate is a low value-added industries, currently only a handful of companies in the production of this product, the global market concentration is high.

Second, In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China India and US. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry as to technology, Sonneborn leading the industry to development.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology.

Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures do the downstream products by itself.

Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

Sixth, Overall, the industry will remain stable for some time in the future, no major fluctuations in the field. the study group take cautious attitude for new entrants.

The worldwide market for Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.