2019-2024 Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate Market by Manufactures, Types, Regions and Applications

Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate

About Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate:

Sodium petroleum sulfonate is a black brown translucent liquid that soluble in water. It is extracted from petroleum oil fraction by sulfonation, alcohol water extraction and sodium salt saponification, and then refined finally. It is usually produced as a mixture of related sulfonates and mainly used as metalworking fluids, cutting fluid, hydraulic fluids.

Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate Market Key Players:

  • Shengxue Dacheng 
  • Apeloa
  • Livzon Group 
  • LKPC
  • Xellia
  • BIOK
  • Vetbiochem
  • Qianjiang Biochemical
  • VEGA
  • Huazhong Pharmaceutical

    Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate Market Types:

  • NO. 35
  • NO. 40
  • NO. 45
  • NO. 50
  • NO. 55

    Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate Market Applications:

  • Metalworking Fluids
  • Anti-Corrosion Compounds
  • Emulsifier
  • Motor Oil and Fuel Additives
  • Textile Industry

    Scope of the Report:

  • Through several months’ investigation and analysis, the project team gets the following conclusions:
  • First, Currently, the Sodium petroleum sulfonate is a low value-added industries, currently only a handful of companies in the production of this product, the global market concentration is high.
  • Second, In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in China India and US. American has a long history and unshakable status in this industry as to technology, Sonneborn leading the industry to development.
  • Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. These two years, some Chinese manufactures can almost catch up with the world’s leading technology.
  • Fourth, the import and export percent of this industry is not high. Because many international manufactures do the downstream products by itself.
  • Fifth, company mergers and acquisitions, and inter-companies cooperation have occurred for development and growth. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.
  • Sixth, Overall, the industry will remain stable for some time in the future, no major fluctuations in the field. the study group take cautious attitude for new entrants.
  • The worldwide market for Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 250 million US$ in 2024, from 200 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Key Reasons to Purchase:

    • To gain insightful analyses of the market and have comprehensive understanding of the global Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate market and its commercial landscape.
    • Assess the Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk.
    • To understand the most affecting driving and restraining forces in the Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate market and its impact in the global market.
    • Learn about the market strategies that are being adopted by leading respective organizations.
    • To understand the outlook and prospects for Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate market.

    Key questions answered in the report include:

    • What are the key role in Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate market report?
    • What was the market size in 2013 to 2019?
    • How will market change over the forecast period and what will be the market size in 2024?
    • Who are the key market players and what are their strategies in the Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate market?
    • What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Global Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate Industry?
    • What are the market opportunities and challenges faced by the vendors in the Global Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate market?
    • What trends, drivers and barriers are influencing its growth?
    • What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the Global Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate market?

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Sodium Petroleum Sulfonate industry.

