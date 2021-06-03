Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software 2019 Global Market Key Players – ZeroFOX, Kount, NuData Security, Experian – Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software Market 2019

In the beginning, the report covers a forecast and detailed analysis of the Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market on a global as well as regional level. The report provides comprehensive data from 2019 to 2024 based on the income generation, and historical, current, and forecasted growth in the market in terms of both the market value and volume. Moreover, the report contains the significant changes taking place in the market aspects over the evaluation period.

Key Players

The report comprises a comprehensive study of the competitive setting of the Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market and the recent trends that are anticipated to impact the market landscape. It acknowledges crucial players of the market, including both key and emerging players. The report includes the companies in the Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market share study to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. Additionally, the report also comprises vital strategic advances of the market coupled with a new product launch, partnerships, agreements, acquisitions & mergers, research & development collaborations & joint ventures, and regional expansion of major market players on a global and regional basis.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ZeroFOX

Kount

NuData Security

Experian

Risk Ident

ThreatMetrix

Iovation

RSA Security

IdentityMind

Feedzai

BioCatch

Sift Science

Drivers and Constraints

The report comprises a thorough analysis of significant factors that impact the Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market substantially. The report meticulously explains the factors that are driving and restraining the market growth over the assessment period. It also comprises the aspects that are anticipated to create possible opportunities for market players in order to accomplish an extensive comprehensive understanding of the market.

Regional Analysis

The forecast and evaluation of the Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market have been studied on a regional and global level. on the basis of the region, the Account Takeover Fraud Detection Software market has been analyzed in North America, Europe, Latin America (LATAM), Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Research Methodology

The market report has been recorded with the help of multiple primary (interviews, surveys, observations) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to identify and collect suitable data for this detailed commercial, technical, and market-oriented assessment. Porter’s Five Force Model has been used to determine the market evaluation accurately, and to ascertain the numerous strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and several qualitative and quantitative analysis associated with the market.

Financial services are generally offered by the organizations who deal with money management such as banks, investment banks, insurance companies, credit card companies, and stock brokerages. Financial services also deal in the field of the estate, securities, and agency services, and all types of financial intermediation. The current ongoing trends in the financial services industry focus on the implementation of web and mobile connectivity, along with the risk of attack from online attackers. Banking services previously relied on brick and motor buildings in order to facilitate transactions. The BFSI sector has now introduced mobile applications, which has brought financial services to the doorsteps of the customers. Customers do not require to visit the bank personally. With the emergence of blockchain technology, the financial services industry is highly embracing it, as it offers benefits in terms of operating costs as well as security.

There are a few trends in the Banking and Financial services which are proving to be game changers for the industry worldwide. Digitization is one of them. With the tremendous growth of digital technology, it has become imperative for banking and financial services to cope up with the innovative digital solutions for tech-savvy customers. Modern banking system trends make it simpler, easier, signature-less, paperless, and branchless with several features like RTGS, IMPS, online banking, NEFT, and telebanking. Digitization has created the comfort of any time and anywhere banking, which has resulted in reduced cost of banking procedures, minimized human error, and revenue generation. It has also enabled customers to create their personalized solutions for investment plans.

Currently, mobile banking is one of the most dominating trends in banking systems. This trend has taken over traditional banking systems and is expected to become more effortless and efficient to cope up with the demands of the customers. The future trends hint at the acquisition of voice-enabled payment services and IoT to become the reality of tomorrow. The voice-enabled services can be found in smart cars, TVs, and smart homes.

Unified payment Interface (UPI) has transformed the way payment systems are made. UPI is considered a real-time payment system which allows instant inter-bank transactions via a mobile platform. This payment system is considered the future of retail banking and is one of the most secure and fastest payment gateways.

Continued…..

