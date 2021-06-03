Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Acne Therapeutics Market 2019-2024 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

The “Acne Therapeutics Market” research report provides a complete study about Acne Therapeutics industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Acne Therapeutics market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • As per the , acne is a chronic inflammatory skin disease commonly affecting the adolescent and adult populations. Abnormal hormone production is found to be the key causative factor. The increasing use of acne medications is being indicated for its treatment. These include several prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines, such as retinoids, isotretinoin, antibiotics, salicylic acid, benzoyl peroxide, and oral contraceptives, among others. However, the development of effective therapeutics, with lesser side effects and high potential in untapped markets, is expected to provide growth opportunities to the overall market.

    Market Overview:

  • The key factors propelling the growth of the acne therapeutics market are increasing sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy lifestyles, the rise in disposable income of consumers, increasing awareness about upcoming trends in acne treatments, and high prevalence of acne, globally.
  • The diet and nutrient intake determine the overall health of an individual. The food that is high in refined carbohydrates increases insulin, which results in hormonal problems, promoting acne formation.
  • More than 90% of the world’s population is found to be affected by acne at some point in their life. In the United States, there are 60 million suffering from acne problems. This includes all grades of acne, from the mild, occasional breakout to more severe conditions. Of the 60 million, 20% have some form of acne bad enough that it results in scarring of the skin. Therefore, there is an increasing adoption of acne cure products, which helps in driving the overall market.
  • In addition, rapid economic growth has also led to a substantial increase in the disposable incomes of middle-class people. With this increasing income, people are ready to spend more on their facial looks. Thus, the market for acne therapeutics is projected to grow rapidly over the forecast period.

    Acne Therapeutics Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Cipher Pharmaceuticals
  • Glaxosmithkline PLC
  • Bayer AG
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals
  • Ranbaxy
  • Allergan
  • F. Hoffmann
  • la Roche Ltd
  • Nestle SA (Galderma)
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc.

