Adhesion Promoter Market Sales Volume, Sales Price, Sales Revenue Analysis, Major Manufacturers Performance, Market Share and Forecast to 2024

Press Release

Adhesion Promoter

GlobalAdhesion Promoter Market reports cover detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the Global market. The Adhesion Promoter market report provides an in-depth overview of Product Specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as Revenue, Cost, Gross and Gross Margin.

Adhesion Promoter Market Manufactures:

  • BYK(ALTANA)
  • EMS-CHEMIE
  • Evonik
  • Air Products
  • Sartomer(Arkema)
  • Basf
  • Eastman
  • Elementis
  • Worlée-Chemie
  • 3M
  • Huntsman
  • Dow
  • Momentive
  • HD MicroSystems
  • Akzo Nobel
  • OM Group
  • Allnex
  • SEM
  • Huaxia Chemicals
  • Fusheng Paint Additives
  • Yangzhou Lida Resin
  • Nanxiong Santol Chemical
  • Deshang Chemical
  • Henan Seeway
  • Capatue Chemical

  • About Adhesion Promoter:

    An adhesion promoter is used as an additive or as a primer to promote adhesion of coatings, inks, or adhesives to the substrate of interest. An adhesion promoter usually has an affinity for the substrate and the applied coating, ink, or adhesive. Without the adhesion promoter, the properties of the applied coating may not be sufficient to meet the performance requirements needed for the end product

    Adhesion Promoter Market report also include data type such as capacity, production, market share, price, growth rate, consumption, import, export etc. Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analysed in this report.

    The Global Adhesion Promoter market is a growing market into Chemical & Material sector at present years. The Adhesion Promoter has uncovered rapid development in the current and past years and is probably going to proceed with a continuing development in the upcoming years.

    Major Highlights of Adhesion Promoter Market report:

    • Adhesion Promoter Market Overview
    • Industry Chain Analysis
    • Manufacturing Analysis of Adhesion Promoter
    • Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume
    • Sales Market Forecast
    • Market shares and strategies of key players
    • New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis
    • Regional Market Forecast

    This report studies Adhesion Promoter in Global market, especially in Europe, North America, China, Japan, Southeast Asia

    Adhesion Promoter Market Types:

  • Silane Coupling Agents
  • Metallo-organic Compound
  • Modified High-molecular Polymer
  • Chlorinated Polyolefine

    Adhesion Promoter Market Applications:

  • Coating and Paint
  • Ink
  • Adhesive
  • other

    Scope of Report:

  • The adhesion promoter concentration is not high; there are many manufacturers in the world, and high-end products are mainly from US and EU. In the world wide, giant manufactures mainly distribute in US, EU and China such as BYK (ALTANA), EMS-CHEMIE, Evonik, Air Products and Huaxia Chemicals.
  • As additive in the downstream consumption, it has small production in the world. Recent years, there are some companies starting to research and produce high end product, so there is a shock in the price of adhesion promoter. The industry will experience fierce competition in future.
  • After decades of development, the giant manufacturers have proven advanced. The adhesion promoter in China developed lately and the technology level of this product is not high. The manufacturers in China distributed in the southern of China which is near to the consumption areas.
  • The technological level of adhesion promoter in China has a big gap compared with the international advanced level. Chinese adhesion promoter manufacturers should be dedicated to improving their technology and provide high performance products to customers.
  • The global production and capacity of adhesion promoter shows continuous upward tendency in the past five years; the capacity is from 36000 in 2010 to 48000 MT in 2015 while the production is from 32000 in 2010 to 42000 MT in 2015. It is expected that it will increase continuously in future.
  • The Global price of adhesion promoter is down in the past few years, and the global price mainly depends on the leading company which has large production and higher price. The price decreases from 19300 in 2010 to 16600 USD/MT in 2015, the Global profit margin is also decreasing, from 31.28% in 2010 to 27.70% in 2015 while it is from 27.05% to 24.72% in China. The price and profit margin are expected to decrease further in future.
  • Adhesion Promoter is affected by the economy and policy, so it’s important to put an eye to economic indexes and leaders’ prefer. With the global economic recovery, expansion field of the downstream application, the needs of Adhesion Promoter maybe increase.
  • The worldwide market for Adhesion Promoter is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Adhesion Promoter in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    The Adhesion Promoter market report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Adhesion Promoter market for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the demand for Adhesion Promoter from the key regions.

    Key questions answered in the report:

    • What will the market size be in 2024 and what will the growth rate be?
    • What are the key market trends? What is driving this market?
    • What are the challenges to market growth?
    • Who are the key vendors in this market space?
    • What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
    • What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

    Number of Pages: 139

    The Adhesion Promoter Market analysis and specialists gives knowledge of Adhesion Promoter industry by patterns, showcase size, offers and income which are the key components recorded in the report.

    At last, the report gives the inside and out examination of Adhesion Promoter Market took after by above components, which are useful for organizations or individual for development of their present business or the individuals who are hoping to enter in Adhesion Promoter industry.

