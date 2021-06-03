Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market 2019-2024 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

Press Release

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems

The “Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market” research report provides a complete study about Advanced Drug Delivery Systems industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Advanced Drug Delivery Systems market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • The concept of advanced drug delivery system is to increase the efficacy of drugs. Advanced drug delivery systems are adopted to increase the bioavailability of the drug, reduce adverse effects and side effects, and increase drug stability.

    Market Overview:

  • The global advanced drug delivery systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2024. The factors that are driving this market include the development of new drugs and biologics, advancements in understanding human biology and diseases, and increased R&D spending.
  • The advanced drug delivery systems are more focused on the maintenance of bioavailability of drug as per patient requirement, as well as the rate of drug delivery. Genetic engineering led to the development of new strategies to deliver biotechnologically-derived protein, peptide drugs, and chemoimmunoconjugates. The advanced drugs and biologics have higher efficiency with a smaller dosage of the drug, and hence they have to be supported with advanced drug delivery systems to gain maximum efficacy from the drug. In addition to the drugs and biologics, the drug-eluting implants have the potential to provide uninterrupted treatment and reduction in drug dosage (hence lesser need for frequent dosing). The advanced sustained release systems help target intestinal infections and others.
  • The increasing disease burden across the world, the proven efficacy of controlled-release drug delivery systems in addressing a wide range of diseases, and the growing R&D trends by both the innovators and the generic players for advanced drug delivery systems, are propelling the growth of the market.

    Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • 3M
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • Amgen Inc.
  • Astrazeneca
  • Baxter International
  • Bayer Healthcare
  • Boston Scientific Corporation
  • Glaxosmithkline PLC
  • Merck & Co.
  • Novartis AG

