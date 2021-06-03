Advanced Wound Care Market Detailed Global Analysis by Emerging Technology, Market Shares, Strategies by 2025

The global advanced wound care market accounted to US$ 8,181.9 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 11,564.6 Mn by 2025.

Asia Pacific is the fastest geographic market and it is expected to be the fastest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. Asia Pacific market is driven by the factors such as to huge patient population, increases in the number of surgical procedures and rising number of wound care admit to hospitals and ambulatory care centers.

Leading Key Players Involved:

– Smith & Nephew

– Acelity L.P.

– Braun Melsungen AG

– Integra Lifesciences Corporation

– ConvaTec

– 3M

– MiMedx, Inc.

– Mölnlycke Health Care

– Paul Hartmann AG

– Cardinal Health, Inc.

Technological Advancement in Advanced Wound Care Products

Advanced wound care products are ideally preferred for the post-surgery wound treatment. In October 2017, Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation launched the Revize / Revize-X Collagen Matrix, for plastic and reconstructive surgery. The matrix is an expandable matrix which is offering up to double the initial coverage area once hydrated and fully expanded.

Likewise, Acelity innovated the V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System in the U.S. in April 2017, The V.A.C.ULTA Therapy System, is latest generation negative pressure wound therapy (NPWT) system, which improve clinicians’ experiences by leveraging first-to-market connectivity technology.

Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes & Related Chronic Wounds

Diabetes is one of the largest global health emergencies of the 21st century. Each year more and more people live with this condition, which can result in life-changing complications. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), in 2017, number of people with diabetes in North America was approximately 46 million which is expected to grow at 62 million in 2045. The increase in the disease prevalence is around 35% during the forecast period. Type 2 diabetes is the most prevalent form of diabetes and has increased alongside cultural and societal changes. In high-income countries up to 91% of adults with the disease have type 2 diabetes. As per the report of IDF, one in 11 adults have diabetes in 2015, and it will decrease to one in 10 adults till 2040.

Strategic Insights

Approvals and agreements were observed as the most adopted strategy in global advanced wound care industry. Few of the recent product launch and collaboration and others are listed below:

2018: In April, 2018, Kerecis proposed the study results in Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) spring meeting to be held April 25 to 28. Kerecis is exhibiting at booth 230 at the Charlotte Convention Center.

2017: In October, 2017, Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra SurgiMend PRS Meshed Collagen Matrix for Breast Reconstruction in Europe.

2016: In April 2016, Integra LifeSciences Announces Agreement With Vomaris Wound Care, Inc. To Commercialize VolTAC Antimicrobial Wound Dressing.

ADVANCED WOUND CARE – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

• Dressings

o Film Dressings

o Hydrogel Dressings

o Foam Dressings

o Hydrocolloid Dressings

o Other Dressings

• Devices

o Electrical Stimulation

o Pressure Relief Devices

o Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment

o Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems

o Others

• Bioactives

o Autografts

o Allografts and Xenografts

o Topical Agents

o Others

By Wound Type

• Surgical

• Trauma

• Burns

• Ulcers

• Diabetic Foot

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Ambulatory Care Centers

• Wound Care Centers

• Others

