Aerospace Plastics Market Size by Key Manufacturers and Application with Share, Revenue and Forecast to 2026

Plastics is a commonly used term to designate an inclusive range of organic polymer of synthetic or semi-synthetic materials. They are also used in a wide range of applications. Engineering plastics are suitable owing to their lighter weight and best performance in the aerospace production. Plastics are used in the interior and exterior part of the aircrafts. Use of plastics in aircraft improves fuel efficiency.

Plastics are lighter in weight than other material. It is the major factor driving the growth of the global aerospace plastics market. In addition, rise and development in the aviation industry is contributing toward the growth of this market. Furthermore, replacement of old aircraft and modernization of existing aircraft is the recently observed trend in this market. However, toxicity associated with carbon fiber and high maintenance, repair & operations of carbon fiber hamper the growth of this market. Rise in demand for commercial aircraft is expected to offer new growth opportunities to this market.

The global aerospace plastics market is segmented into type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into polyether ether ketone, poly (methyl methacrylate), polycarbonate, polyphenylene sulfide, and acrylonitrile butadiene styrene. Based on application, the market is classified into cabin windows & windshield, cabin lighting, and overhead storage bins. Based on region, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies operating in the global aerospace plastics market include Aequs, Hexcel Corporation, SABIC, Drake Plastics, BASF Corporation, Vantage Plane Plastics, Aerospace Plastic Components, Evonik, Victrex, and Paco Plastics, Inc.

Key Benefits for Aerospace Plastics Market:

The aerospace plastics market size has been analyzed across all regions.

Porter’s five force analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

The report outlines the current market trends and future scenario of the market size from 2018 to 2026 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets. The market is forecasted for 2019-2026.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and market opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Aerospace Plastics Market Segments:

By Type

Polyether Ether Ketone

Poly (Methyl Methacrylate)

Polycarbonate

Polyphenylene Sulfide

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

By Application

Cabin Windows & Windshield

Cabin Lighting

Overhead Storage Bins

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of LAMEA



Key Players