Agricultural Films Market Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2016-2022
The boost in the demand for agricultural films can be attributed to the fact that there has been growth in the global population which has eventually led to an increased need for optimum agricultural productivity, better yield and crop quality. The increasing demand for agricultural films from the dairy industry is also expected to fuel the growth of the agricultural films market. In addition to this, some of the major growth factor for this market are the increase in the number of drought affected areas, increasing application in greenhouse application, decreasing arable land. The mulch films which are used in growing strawberries helps in reducing water evaporation, maintain soil temperature and suppressing weed growth.Various innovations in the industry which includes Ultra Violet (UV) blocking, NIR blocking and ultra- thermic films which are expected to impact the demand for these products in the near future. The key challenges which are faced by this market are stringent government regulation, increasing concerns about film waste and disposable and increasing environmental regulations.
Agricultural films market can be segmented by type, application and region. On the basis of types, this market can be mainly analysed by Polymer types. The various kinds of polymers which are used in the production of agricultural films are low density polyethylene, high density polyethylene, eva/eba. The two most important factors which makes high density polyethylene gain the maximum revenue share in the market are its availability and that it can be used in complex environment. The various applications of the market are greenhouse, silage and mulching. Out of these the green house application is projected to have the highest revenue in the market and is expected to maintain this in the future as it allows eco-friendly farming, which is one of the most important factor to protect the environment. Silage on the other hand is expected to have the best market potential as it can be used as fodder as it can be used as ruminants ad can also be used as a bio-fuel feedstock.
On the basis of geography, agricultural films market can be classified into segments such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Out of all the segments mentioned Asia Pacific is expected to have the best growth potential as this region has several emerging nations which are dependent on agriculture. Due to stringent environmental regulations regarding film disposal and manufacturing Europe is expected to witness stagnant growth in near future. Central and South America is estimated to witness an average growth in demand.
The key market players in this sector are BASF, Dow Chemical, Berry Global, The RKW Group, RPC Group, Ab Rani Plast Oly, Coveris and many more to count.
Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights
Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in Market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage