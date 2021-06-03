Agricultural Planting And Fertilizing Machinery Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016-2022

Description Planting and Fertilizing Machinery are the usage of machines for agricultural activities like planting seeds and fertilizer spraying. Years of technological advancement have led to the production of these machines. Agricultural activities earlier were mainly dependent on manual labour. However, the farming aided by machines was supported worldwide by the governing bodies of different countries.

End User/Technology

Mechanically soil needs to be prepared so that it can be used for sowing seeds. This process is called Tilling. Seedbed-preparation is the next stage of the process. Usually moldboard ploy, disc, rotary chisel, subplow etc are used for this Tilling process.

Market Dynamics

The scarcity of cheap and efficient agricultural workforce is one of the main reasons for choosing machines over humans. Government is also encouraging this process and thus provides subsidies and loans to farmers when purchasing such equipment. The rise in demand for small fertilizer sprayer as well as the rising demand leading to rising production of food storages is driving this industry. The global agricultural planting and fertilizing machinery market will be 11.7billion USD by 2020.

Market segmentation

Based onthe type:

Nitrogen

Phosphorus

Potash

Others

Based on geography

Asia-Pacific

Europe

North America

Rest of The World

Based on application

crop

non-crop

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe use the highest number of farm equipment. The developing countries like India and China are major markets for farm equipment due to increasing acceptance of the technology.The growing population and export of excess food are driving the mechanization in populous countries of India and China. Even in Latin America, the usage of planting and fertilizing machinery is quite high, with Brazil and Argentina leading the countries.

Key Players

Kubota Corporation

Kuhn Group

John Deere and Company

Buhler Industries

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

North America

US and Canada Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific