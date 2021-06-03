Agricultural Planting And Fertilizing Machinery Market – Industry Analysis By Development, Size, Share And Demand Forecast From 2016-2022
Description
Planting and Fertilizing Machinery are the usage of machines for agricultural activities like planting seeds and fertilizer spraying. Years of technological advancement have led to the production of these machines. Agricultural activities earlier were mainly dependent on manual labour. However, the farming aided by machines was supported worldwide by the governing bodies of different countries.
Mechanically soil needs to be prepared so that it can be used for sowing seeds. This process is called Tilling. Seedbed-preparation is the next stage of the process. Usually moldboard ploy, disc, rotary chisel, subplow etc are used for this Tilling process.
The scarcity of cheap and efficient agricultural workforce is one of the main reasons for choosing machines over humans. Government is also encouraging this process and thus provides subsidies and loans to farmers when purchasing such equipment. The rise in demand for small fertilizer sprayer as well as the rising demand leading to rising production of food storages is driving this industry. The global agricultural planting and fertilizing machinery market will be 11.7billion USD by 2020.
Based onthe type:
Nitrogen
Phosphorus
Potash
Others
Based on geography
Asia-Pacific
Europe
North America
Rest of The World
Based on application
crop
non-crop
North America and Europe use the highest number of farm equipment. The developing countries like India and China are major markets for farm equipment due to increasing acceptance of the technology.The growing population and export of excess food are driving the mechanization in populous countries of India and China. Even in Latin America, the usage of planting and fertilizing machinery is quite high, with Brazil and Argentina leading the countries.
Kubota Corporation
Kuhn Group
John Deere and Company
Buhler Industries
