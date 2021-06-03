AI in Education Market Expanding Massively by 2019-2027 Profiling Leading Players – Data Migration Services AG, Delphix, IBM, Informatica, Microsoft, OpenText, PBS Software, Proofpoint, Solix Technologies

The education sector is rapidly adopting new innovative ways of teaching and is quickly implementing new technologies. AI in education improves the efficiency and streamline the admin task, providing teachers more freedom to teach. Advancements in technologies and the growing popularity of automation are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of AI in the education market. Increasing investments in education are expected to provide opportunities in the AI in the education market.

Growing focus towards improving the teacher-student experience, adoption of AI in the various education sector, and increasing focus towards interactive learning are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of AI in the education market. However, slow digitization and high rate of these solutions are the major restraining factors that might hinder the growth of this market.

Top Key Vendors: ALEKS Corporation., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Carnegie Learning, Inc., Century-Tech Limited, Cognizant, Google, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Nuance Communications, Inc., Pearson PLC.

The “Global AI in Education Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the AI in education industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of AI in education market with detailed market segmentation by technology, component, Application, end-use, and geography. The global AI in education market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.

Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

The global AI in education market is segmented on the basis of technology, component, application, and end-use. Based technology, the market is segmented as machine learning and deep learning, natural language processing, and others. On the basis of the component the market is segmented as solution and service. On the basis of application the market is divided into learning platform, intelligent tutoring system, smart content, fraud and risk management, and others. On the basis of end-use the market is segmented higher education, K-12 education, corporate learning, and Others.

The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

