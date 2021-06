Aircraft Health Monitoring System Market is Estimated to Reach $1,489 Million by 2023 | Allied Market Research

The global aircraft health monitoring system market was valued at $926 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $1,489 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2023. Wide-body aircraft possesses maximum potential, which is expected to create lucrative opportunities for industry players.

This system closely relates to the maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) segment in an airline industry. Implementation of AHMS decreases maintenance & operational costs and improves overall safety of an aircraft. The growth of the aircraft health monitoring system market is driven by rise in demand for real-time fault management, high demand for performance monitoring, and increased need for custom alerting & analysis solutions.

The current business scenario has witnessed surge in adoption of aircraft health monitoring system in the developed and the developing regions, owing to the technological innovations in product offerings, increased need to improve performance and operational efficiency, rise in demand for real-time monitoring systems, and increase in application areas among end users. Furthermore, factors such as the need to reduce costs towards maintenance operations, increase in airplane data availability, high need to reduce flight delays & air turnbacks, and growth in awareness about AHM are expected to provide numerous opportunities for aircraft health monitoring system market growth. However, lack of trained professionals is expected to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

Get Sample Report for More Details @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2361

The commercial segment dominated the market in 2016, with around 63% revenue share of the global market. This is attributed to the improved IT infrastructure and increased cloud-related expenditures to cater to the untapped markets among the developing nations.

The narrow body aircraft segment dominated the global aircraft health monitoring system market, with around 73% share in 2016, followed by wide-body aircraft segment. Furthermore, regional jets segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.9%, owing to widespread adoption of advanced health monitoring systems and increased aerospace & defense spending.

Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor in 2016, accounting for around 44% share. However, LAMEA is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

Inquire more about this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2361

The report features the competitive scenario of the aircraft health monitoring system market and provides comprehensive analyses of the significant growth strategies adopted by major players. The key players operating in the aircraft health monitoring system market include Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Collins Inc., Boeing Company, Ultra Electronics Holdings PLC, RSL Electronics Ltd., United Technologies Corporation, General Electric Company, Meggitt PLC, Rolls-Royce PLC., and Airbus Group.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1?855?550-5975

[email protected]

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com