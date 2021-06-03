Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Alpha Emitter Market 2019-2024 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

Alpha Emitter Market 2019-2024 | Industry Overview, Future Demand, Latest Research by Competitors, Segmentation and Regional Forecast

Alpha Emitter

The “Alpha Emitter Market” research report provides a complete study about Alpha Emitter industry by major manufacturers, opportunity, cost structure, segmentation, applications, company profile, industry growth rate, production in the forecast period 2019-2024. Alpha Emitter market report also provides details of the major market players that are involved in the market such as manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment suppliers, end users, traders, distributors.

Scope of the Report:

  • In therapeutic radiopharmaceuticals, radionuclides with alpha emitters play a significant role in treating cancers. Properties of alpha emitters have led to exert profound differences between this field and other fields of nuclear medicine. Due to their short range and high LET (deposit energy in a unit length of their pathway), alpha particles have remarkably been considered into medical research.

    Market Overview:

  • The global alpha emitter market was valued at USD 506.5 million in 2018, and it is estimated to be valued at USD 3302.99 million by 2024 while witnessing a CAGR of 36.69% over the forecast period of 2019-2024. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include increased awareness about the potential benefits of targeted alpha therapy, and the growing number of patients with cardiac and cancer ailments.
  • Targeted anticancer or alpha therapy (TAT) is gaining popularity with the increasing prevalence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Consumers are now increasingly aware of the potential benefits of targeted therapies to cure such ailments.
  • Furthermore, radioimmunotherapy with short-ranged and high-efficiency Î±-particles is a striking and promising treatment approach. Î±-particles have an advantage in targeted therapy because of their exceptionally high cell-killing ability.
  • However, regulatory requirements pose a hurdle to translational research and clinical investigations. For instance, in the United States, all pharmacologic agents, including diagnostic radiopharmaceuticals and radiotherapeutics, undergo regulatory oversight by the FDA. Similarly, radiopharmaceuticals face additional scrutiny and undergo unique regulatory and approval pathways, across the world.

  • Alpha Emitter Market Report by Leading Manufacturers:

  • Actinium Pharmaceutical Inc.
  • Alpha Tau Medical Ltd
  • Bayer AG
  • Fusion Pharmaceuticals
  • IBA Radiopharma Solutions
  • RadioMedix Inc.
  • Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

    Alpha Emitter Market Historic Data (2014-2018):

    • Industry Trends: Global Revenue, Outlook, and Status.
    • Competitive Landscape: Development Trends, By Major Key Manufacturers.
    • Product Revenue for Top Players: Market Size and Share, Current Market Situation Analysis.
    • Segmentation Analysis: By Types & Applications, By key Drivers, By Regions/ Geography.
    • Sales Revenue: Growth Rate, Market Share, Current Industry Analysis, Cost and Price Analysis.

    Alpha Emitter Market Forecast (2019-2024):

    • Market Size Forecast: By Applications/End Users, Global Overall Size, By Type/Product Category, By Geographical Area.
    • Key Data (Revenue): Market Size, Market Share, Business Growth, Product Sales Price.

