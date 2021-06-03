Anti-corrosion Tape Market 2024: Market Size, Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion, Price Trend by Type and Growth

The Anti-corrosion Tape Market report presents an overview of Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market 2019 to 2024 consist of objectives study and definition of Anti-corrosion Tape market. This new market research report forecasts on Anti-corrosion Tape Market providing complete market figures, consisting market size and estimation by Anti-corrosion Tape Market application and products depending upon geographical location for the forecasting period 2019 to 2024.

Anti-corrosion tape refers to the adhesive tape used for anti-corrosion winding; it is mainly used for prevention of corrosion and protection of pipeline and so on.

The Anti-corrosion Tape Market industry research report additionally ensures the geographical division of this market. The proposed forecast typically covers global Anti-corrosion Tape market size, share, product demand and supply, market trends, consumer trends, profitability, revenue outcomes and also company profiles of the key shareholders performing in the global Anti-corrosion Tape market. For long-lasting Anti-corrosion Tape market growth and strategic management, each manufacturer/company explain the entire forecast Anti-corrosion Tape analysis.

Anti-corrosion Tape Market Full Detail: –

In global market, the sales of Anti-corrosion Tape increase from 78.2 K MT in 2012 to 88.3 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 3.09%. In 2016, the global Anti-corrosion Tape market is led by North America, capturing about 25.1% of global Anti-corrosion Tape consumption. China is the second-largest region-wise market with 24.7% global consumption share. At present, the major manufacturers of Anti-corrosion Tape are Polyken, Nitto, Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials, etc. Polyken is the world leader, holding 28.6 % sales market share in 2016. In application, Anti-corrosion Tape downstream is Oil & Gas Industry，Chemical IndustryAnd Water Supply Industry, the Anti-corrosion Tape market is mainly driven by growing demand for Oil & Gas Industry which accounts for nearly 63.5% of total downstream consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape in global.In type, Anti-corrosion Tape can be divided into Petrolatum-Based tape and Polymer based tape. Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape holds most of Anti-corrosion Tape sales. In 2016, the Polymer based Anti-corrosion Tape Sales was 57.7 K MT and the Market Share (%) was 65.3%, and it will be 73.2 K PCS and 66.9% in 2023, with a CAGR 1.92 from 2017 to 2023. In the future, global market is expected to witness steady growth on account of rising applications, so in the next few years, Anti-corrosion Tape consumption will show a trend of steady growth. In 2023 the consumption of Anti-corrosion Tape is estimated to be 109.4 K MT. On product prices, the rise trend in recent years will maintain in the future due to rise in labor cost and raw materials.The worldwide market for Anti-corrosion Tape is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.9% over the next five years, will reach 340 million US$ in 2024, from 270 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.This report focuses on the Anti-corrosion Tape in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market has been segmented as below:

By Product type Analysis:

Petrolatum-Based

Polymer Based

Others.

By End Users/Applications Analysis:

Oil & Gas Industry

Chemical Industry

Water Supply Industry

Others

Thereafter, the report focuses on the top players in countries such as North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.), South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.).

Current and future global hydrogen compressor market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

