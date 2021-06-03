Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market in Asia-Pacific expanding at faster rates : AMR Report

APAC Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market was valued at $14,863.8 million in 2014, and is estimated to reach $24,542.4 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the study period. Anti-inflammatory drugs or therapeutics are used to alleviate mild or chronic pain which may arise due to headaches, rheumatic arthritis, and sprains,. The examples of some anti-inflammatory drugs include aspirin, acelofenac, celecoxib, etoricoxib, acemetacin, etodolac, ibuprofen, and meloxicam. Rise in number of autoimmune and respiratory diseases, new drugs in development pipeline and increased usage of OTC NSAIDs are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness of anti-inflammatory biologics and favorable government initiatives in the Asia-Pacific region are expected to drive the market during the analysis period. However, factors, such as side effects of anti-inflammatory drugs and uncertain patent legislations, e.g., compulsory licensing in India would continue to impede the market growth.

Rise in Incidence of Auto-immune and Respiratory Conditions

Rising incidences of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases has increased the need of anti-inflammatory therapeutics. Anti-inflammatory drugs are used in various conditions such as arthritis, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, asthma, COPD, inflammatory bowel disease and other inflammatory diseases. According to the Arthritis Foundation of North Eastern New York, arthritis is the leading cause of disability in the U.S. and 1 out of 5 Americans is affected by arthritis, with majority of the cases seen in women. According to the World Health Organization, about 3 million people died due to COPD in year 2012, which is equal to 6% of total global deaths that year.

Send Enquiry on this report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1175

Innovation in Treatment

Large number of drugs are in various phases of drug development and are expected to enter the market in near future. These drugs generally have a better efficacy and lesser side effects compared to the existing product range. Thus, these companies would be able to generate higher revenues than the older drugs and also drive the market growth. For instance, Amgen has 8 anti-inflammatory compounds in the drug development pipeline. The compounds AMG 282, AMG 357, AMG 557 and AMG 811 are in the first phase of the drug development. The compounds AMG 139, AMG 157 and AMG 181 are in the second phase of the drug development and the compound brodalumab is in third phase of the drug development.

The Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market is segmented on the basis of indication, drug class and country. On the basis of indication, the market is divided into arthritis, respiratory disease, multiple sclerosis, psoriasis, and inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and others. On the basis of drug class, the market is segmented into anti-inflammatory biologics, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and corticosteroids. Geographically, the market is segmented into six countries namely Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Indonesia and others.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1175

The key companies operating in the market include Pfizer Inc., AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Eli Lily and Company, AstraZeneca PLC and Amgen Inc.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Asia-Pacific anti-inflammatory therapeutics market, with current trends and future estimations, to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Quantitative analysis from 2014 to 2020 is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on prevailing market opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of countries of the Asia-Pacific region is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

Extensive analysis is conducted by closely following key product positioning and monitoring the top contenders within the market framework.

Asia-pacific Anti-Inflammatory Therapeutics Market Key Segments:

By Indication

Arthritis Rheumatoid Arthritis Osteoarthritis Ankylosing Spondylitis Psoriatic Arthritis Gout

Respiratory Disease Asthma Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPD)

Multiple Sclerosis

Psoriasis

Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD) Crohn’s disease Ulcerative Colitis

Other Inflammatory disease

By Drug Class

Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Diseases (NSAIDs)

Corticosteroids

Biologics

Immune Selective Anti-Inflammatory Derivatives (ImSAIDs)

By Country

Japan

China

India

Australia

South Korea

Indonesia

Other APAC countries

For More Info on this Report, Visit @ https://www.openpr.com/news/1703622/Recent-Study-says-Anti-Inflammatory-Therapeutics-Market-in-Asia-Pacific-value-set-to-grow-24-5-Billion-by-2020.html