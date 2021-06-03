Aleje Jerozolimskie 65/79, 00-697 Warsaw, Poland
Anti-Static Packaging Materials market Analysis by Trends, Types, Applications, manufactures, Regions, market size and Forecast up to 2023

Press Release

Anti-Static Packaging Materials

Report Name: 2018-2023 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption Market Report.

Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials market 2018 – 2023 report provides in-depth unique Insights with Manufacturers, Suppliers, Distributors, traders, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Customers, Investors and major Types as well as Applications and Forecast period. The report provides a unique tool for evaluating the Overall Market, underlining opportunities, and supporting strategic and tactical decision-making.

Summary of Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market:

Anti-static packaging materials are packaging containers which could protect the content from static damage. They are mainly used for packaging electronic components. Anti-static packaging materials usually include anti-static bag, anti-static sponge, anti-static grid, etc.The anti-static packaging materials are mainly used in electronic industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry and others Report data showed that 72.61% of the anti-static packaging materials market demand in electronic industry, 15.19% % in chemical industry, and 7.49% in pharmaceutical industry in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more anti-static packaging materials. So, anti-static packaging materials have a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the sales price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status.

Over the next five years, LPI() projects that Anti-Static Packaging Materials will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 470 million by 2023, from US$ 370 million in 2017.

Top Key Players in Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials  market:

  • Miller Packaging
  • Desco Industries
  • Dou Yee
  • BHO TECH
  • DaklaPack
  • Sharp Packaging Systems
  • Mil-Spec Packaging
  • Polyplus Packaging
  • Pall Corporation
  • TIP Corporation
  • Kao Chia
  • Sewha
  • Cir-Q-Tech Tako
  • MK Master
  • LPS Industries
  • Taipei Pack
  • Advance Packaging
  • Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging
  • Taiwan Lamination
  • Shin Harn Plastic
  • Anand Engineering Udyog
  • Selen Science & Technology
  • TA&A
  • Sanwei Antistatic
  • Btree Industry
  • Commodities Source Industrial
  • ACE ESD(Shanghai)
  • Junyue New Material
  • Betpak Packaging
  • Heyi Packaging
  • Shanghai Jinghou
  • Fujingtang
  • Baiyou Packaging Material
  • Pinyao Packaging Material
  • Wentianhao Packaging
  • Beihong Packaging
  • Yuyi Packaging
  • Xinbao Ruifeng

    • Anti-Static Packaging Materials  Production Breakdown Data by Top Region:

    • United States (Canada, Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)
    • APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)
    • Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

    The study objectives of this report are:

    • To study and analyze the global Anti-Static Packaging Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023.
    • To understand the structure of Anti-Static Packaging Materials market by identifying its various sub segments.
      Focuses on the key global Anti-Static Packaging Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
    • To analyze the Anti-Static Packaging Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
    • To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
    • To project the consumption of Anti-Static Packaging Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
    • To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
    • To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

    By the product type, the Anti-Static Packaging Materials market is primarily split into:

  • Electrostatic shielding type
  • Static conductive type

    • By the end users/application, Anti-Static Packaging Materials market report covers the following segments:

  • Electronic
  • Others

    • Table of Contents: 2018-2023 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption Market Report like,

    Table of Contents:

    2018-2023 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption Market Report:

    In the end, Anti-Static Packaging Materials market report undertakes the new project, key development areas, business overview, product specification, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, return analysis, and development trends. The study also presents a round-up of exposures which companies operating in the market and must be avoided in order to enjoy bearable growth through the course of the forecast period.

     

