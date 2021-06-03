Anti-Static Packaging Materials market Analysis by Trends, Types, Applications, manufactures, Regions, market size and Forecast up to 2023

Report Name: 2018-2023 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption Market Report.

Summary of Anti-Static Packaging Materials Market:

Anti-static packaging materials are packaging containers which could protect the content from static damage. They are mainly used for packaging electronic components. Anti-static packaging materials usually include anti-static bag, anti-static sponge, anti-static grid, etc.The anti-static packaging materials are mainly used in electronic industry, chemical industry, pharmaceutical industry and others Report data showed that 72.61% of the anti-static packaging materials market demand in electronic industry, 15.19% % in chemical industry, and 7.49% in pharmaceutical industry in 2015. With the development of economy, these industries will need more anti-static packaging materials. So, anti-static packaging materials have a huge market potential in the future.

We tend to believe this industry is a rising industry, and the consumption increasing degree will show a smooth growth curve. And the sales price presents a downward trend according to the economy development status.

Over the next five years, LPI() projects that Anti-Static Packaging Materials will register a 4.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 470 million by 2023, from US$ 370 million in 2017.

Top Key Players in Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials market:

Miller Packaging

Desco Industries

Dou Yee

BHO TECH

DaklaPack

Sharp Packaging Systems

Mil-Spec Packaging

Polyplus Packaging

Pall Corporation

TIP Corporation

Kao Chia

Sewha

Cir-Q-Tech Tako

MK Master

LPS Industries

Taipei Pack

Advance Packaging

Kim Sheng Plastic Packaging

Taiwan Lamination

Shin Harn Plastic

Anand Engineering Udyog

Selen Science & Technology

TA&A

Sanwei Antistatic

Btree Industry

Commodities Source Industrial

ACE ESD(Shanghai)

Junyue New Material

Betpak Packaging

Heyi Packaging

Shanghai Jinghou

Fujingtang

Baiyou Packaging Material

Pinyao Packaging Material

Wentianhao Packaging

Beihong Packaging

Yuyi Packaging

Xinbao Ruifeng

Anti-Static Packaging Materials Production Breakdown Data by Top Region:

United States (Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain)

APAC (China, Japan, Korea, Australia)

Africa (Egypt, Israel, Turkey)

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Anti-Static Packaging Materials consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2018, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Anti-Static Packaging Materials market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Anti-Static Packaging Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Focuses on the key global Anti-Static Packaging Materials manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years. To analyze the Anti-Static Packaging Materials with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Anti-Static Packaging Materials submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

By the product type, the Anti-Static Packaging Materials market is primarily split into:

Electrostatic shielding type

Static conductive type

By the end users/application, Anti-Static Packaging Materials market report covers the following segments:

Electronic

Others

Table of Contents:

2018-2023 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption Market Report:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Segment by Type

2.3 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption by Application

2.4.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.4.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.4.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials by Players

3.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

4 Anti-Static Packaging Materials by Regions

4.1 Anti-Static Packaging Materials by Regions

4.1.1 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Anti-Static Packaging Materials Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Anti-Static Packaging Materials Consumption Growth

Continued…

